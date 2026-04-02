French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,455,643,262.50
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 MARCH 2026
|Total number of shares
|582,257,305
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|582,257,305
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|553,674,975
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section: Finance/Investors/Regulatory information/7. Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)
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