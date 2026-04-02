SEGG Media Expands Soccerex Partnership, Positioning Sports.com at Center of Global Football Deal Ecosystem

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Soccerex, becoming the official headline sponsor across all global Soccerex events in 2026 and 2027. The partnership spans across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, and will integrate the Sports.com brand into Soccerex’s year-round platform engaging hundreds of industry stakeholders. The timing of this partnership with Soccerex aligns with SEGG Media’s near term objective to complete the acquisition of a European football club.

This partnership provides SEGG Media with direct access to a global pipeline of commercial opportunities across media rights, sponsorship, content distribution, and strategic partnerships. Soccerex events convene decision-makers responsible for billions in annual football-related investment, creating a structured environment to originate proprietary deal flow, evaluate opportunities, and execute revenue-generating transactions aligned with the Company’s growth strategy for the Sports.com brand. The Company expects this partnership to serve as a catalyst for revenue-generating partnerships and strategic transactions across its Sports.com platform.

For nearly 30 years, Soccerex has brought together clubs, leagues, federations, investors, and commercial partners from across the game, creating a trusted meeting point for the conversations, relationships, and opportunities that shape the future of football.

The collaboration will give the Company direct access to senior decision-makers responsible for more than $1 billion in annual football-related commercial spend, while also creating opportunities to contribute to industry dialogue, participate in structured commercial introductions through Soccerex’s Deal Network, and build year-round visibility across Soccerex’s expanding media and digital ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Sports.com will leverage Soccerex’s ecosystem to accelerate:

Content distribution partnerships;

Sponsorship and brand integration opportunities;

Strategic investments and acquisitions within football; and

Development of Sports.com’s global media and streaming footprint.





Garrett Armando Navia, CEO, Soccerex, commented: “Sports.com isn’t just partnering with Soccerex - they’re stepping into the center of the global football ecosystem at a time when the industry is evolving faster than ever.

“For nearly three decades, Soccerex has been the platform where the most important relationships in football are built and where the business of the game moves forward. This partnership brings together two platforms aligned in vision - one focused on being the connective core of the global football economy and the other focused on engagement and innovation.

“Together, we are creating something bigger than events - a year-round system that drives real outcomes, unlocks opportunity, and shapes the next era of the football economy.”

The relationship is structured to generate measurable commercial outcomes by positioning Sports.com within the flow of influence, investment, and innovation across the global football ecosystem. By aligning with Soccerex’s established reach to key industry stakeholders and powerbrokers, the Company will play a central role in creating a more connected, commercially active, and globally relevant football business environment.

Marc Bircham, SEGG Media Chairman added: “For SEGG Media, the timing of this partnership could not be more perfect. As things heat up for the Company in its pursuit of acquiring a European football club, Soccerex is an ideal partner with access to the most trusted and influential stakeholders in the global football business. There is no other platform that convenes this level of decision-making power across the sport.

“We also view this partnership as an execution platform designed to convert access into measurable commercial outcomes and accelerate the monetization of the Sports.com brand.

“This is a partnership built on scale, credibility, and shared ambition - and we are proud to be part of Soccerex’s next chapter as it continues to define the future of football.”

The Company will approach this partnership with a disciplined focus on converting access into measurable outcomes aligned with its broader capital allocation and growth strategy, and expects to provide updates on commercial partnerships, strategic initiatives, and transaction activity arising from this collaboration.

This partnership represents a strategic step in embedding Sports.com within the global football economy and advancing the Company’s broader acquisition-led and revenue-focused growth strategy.

About Soccerex

Soccerex is the global football business platform — and for 30 years, the industry’s most trusted meeting place. Operating at the intersection of relationships, capital, deal-making and innovation, Soccerex convenes the most influential stakeholders in football through world-class events, year-round digital engagement, and structured commercial platforms.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For additional information, visit www.seggmedia.com or contact media relations press@seggmedia.com

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.