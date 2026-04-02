Infill Innovation, Inc. Addresses California's Housing Crisis Through Smart Infill Development

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infill Innovation, Inc., a San Diego-based homebuilding company, is providing essential residential solutions in markets where land is increasingly scarce. The company is directly addressing California's growing housing crisis by delivering practical and attainable for-sale and for-rent housing. These residential solutions are designed to make homeownership and quality living a reality for middle-income families, young professionals, veterans, retirees and others who might otherwise be priced out of their desired market.

"The housing market across California has reached a critical turning point," said Brian Doyle, President and Chief Business Officer of Infill Innovation, Inc. "Rising costs, limited inventory, and outdated development models have shut too many people out. Our approach cuts through those barriers by bringing practical, innovative thinking to the places where housing is needed most."

SDRE, a homebuilder focused on utilizing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to create housing solutions in San Diego, is now part of Infill Innovation, Inc. As part of that transition, Christian Spicer is stepping down from his role as CEO. Doyle will continue to serve as President and Chief Business Officer, primarily responsible for the daily operations of Infill Innovation, Inc. Over the past 35+ years, Doyle has held executive operational roles with large public homebuilding companies, including William Lyon Homes, Inc., and Taylor Morrison. Jase Prewett recently joined the company as Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing Purchasing and Construction. Prewett brings more than 20 years of development experience, serving in senior leadership positions with Brookfield Residential and Beazer Homes.

The company’s executive team now consists of veteran residential real estate leaders with more than seven decades of combined expertise and experience in large-scale homebuilding across development, construction, operations, and market strategy.

Infill Innovation, Inc. brings together residential construction and property management, enabling greater efficiency, quality control, and a seamless experience for buyers and renters.

“Our vision is simple but ambitious, to create attainable, high-quality homes that people are proud to live in,” said Edward Stepanow, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Infill Innovation, Inc. “We believe innovation in housing is about reimagining how homes are delivered, so more people can benefit. At Infill Innovation, Inc., we’re unlocking new for-sale and rental opportunities to address the housing shortage while strengthening neighborhoods and creating long-term value for residents.”

For more information about Infill Innovation, Inc., visit: innvt.com .

About Infill Innovation, Inc.

Infill Innovation, Inc. is a homebuilding group dedicated to creating attainable housing solutions, starting in San Diego and expanding to new markets. Leveraging industry experience, strategic planning and in-depth research, Infill Innovation, Inc. delivers transformative opportunities and exceptional service. The company is committed to providing access to quality housing in neighborhoods that people want to call home. As Infill Innovation, Inc. grows, it offers exciting investment opportunities for those interested in supporting sustainable housing development. For more information, visit innvt.com .

Media Contact: contact@innvt.com