Infill Innovation, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infill Innovation, Inc., a San Diego-based homebuilding company, announces three new executive leadership appointments, effective April 21, 2026. These strategic appointments reflect the strength of Infill Innovation, Inc. and position the company for accelerated growth as it continues to create attainable housing solutions in San Diego and expand to new markets. Together, these leaders bring more than 80 years of proven experience, deep industry relationships, and a shared vision for Infill Innovation, Inc.’s future.

Brian Doyle, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Brian Doyle has been named Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Previously, he served as President and Chief Business Officer. He has held senior leadership positions with large public homebuilding companies for more than 35 years, overseeing the development of 32,000 homes and $17 billion in revenue. Doyle has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for William Lyon Homes and Area President for the Western Division of Taylor Morrison Homes.

Edward Stepanow, President and Chief Financial Officer

Edward Stepanow has been named Infill Innovation, Inc.’s President. He will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer, an affirmation of his fiscal stewardship and leadership in operational excellence. With more than 25 years in senior leadership, Stepanow has served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer, and Senior Vice President at several market-leading, publicly held companies such as The ITT Group, Zovio, Coast Federal Bank, and Deutsche Bank. He has also held executive leadership roles at several large construction and real estate development companies, including Guido Properties and Skyline Construction.

Jase Prewett, Chief Operating Officer

Jase Prewett has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Operations. Prewett has 20 years of real estate development experience, including senior leadership positions at Brookfield Residential, Beazer Homes and the Pulte Group. Prewett was recognized with the Building Industry’s Greatest Award by the San Diego County Building Industry Association.

For more information about Infill Innovation, Inc., visit: innvt.com .

Download photos of Brian Doyle, Edward Stepanow and Jase Prewett.

About Infill Innovation, Inc.

Infill Innovation, Inc. is a homebuilding group dedicated to creating attainable housing solutions, starting in San Diego and expanding to new markets. Leveraging industry experience, strategic planning and in-depth research, Infill Innovation, Inc. delivers transformative opportunities and exceptional service. The company is committed to

providing access to quality housing in neighborhoods that people want to call home. As Infill Innovation, Inc. grows, it offers exciting investment opportunities for those interested in supporting sustainable housing development. For more information, visit innvt.com .

Media Contact: Lisa Liddane | lliddane@innvt.com