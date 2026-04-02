Education Programming Announced for The Battery Show South 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Technology Expo South, and Energy Storage South, the premier event for advanced battery, EV technology, and energy storage innovation, has announced the education programming for the 2026 event. Taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center on April 22–23, 2026, the expo and conference will feature thought-provoking presentations from industry leaders shaping the future of electrification.

North Carolina currently serves as a hub for the EV sector. In total, 16,300 jobs have been created in the industry. As of June 2025, $20.4 billion in private investments have been poured into the North Carolina EV manufacturing industry, spurred by approximately $314 million in federal funding.





Keynote Speakers Focus Technology on a Global Scale

Opening the keynote slate on April 22, Christopher Chung, CEO at Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, has been tapped for “Welcome to North Carolina: Battery Capital of the American South,” an in-depth look at the state’s significance in The Battery Belt, a group of states in the American southeast driving the nation’s EV manufacturing.

The following day on April 23, Brad Li, President of the Americas at Sineng Americas, will present “Powering the AI Economy: Batteries, Data Centers, and the Next Energy Frontier,” a look at how AI is reshaping the global economy, and the energy systems that power it. This keynote explores how advances in battery technology and large-scale energy storage are becoming essential infrastructure for the AI era, and what this means for investment, innovation, and the future of the battery industry.



“The Battery Show South is more than just a conference, it's a platform for innovation, collaboration, and progress in the battery and energy storage industry,” says Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Manufacturing by Informa. “This year’s event will bring together the brightest minds, cutting-edge technologies, and groundbreaking ideas to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of electrification. We are excited to have such distinguished keynote speakers who will inspire and guide attendees as they navigate this rapidly evolving field.”

Conference Education with Industry-Leading Discussions

The Battery Show South conference delivers two days of expert-led learning designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving battery, energy storage, and EV industry.

Key speakers for the conference include Ryan Melsert, CEO & CTO at American Battery Technology Company, and Celina Mikolajczak, Battery Industry Advisor, both sharing insights into topics including advanced battery and energy storage system design, manufacturing, safety, recycling, and market trends.

For more information and to register, visit The Battery Show South website .

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show India. In 2025, Informa Markets Engineering is set to launch The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Manufacturing by Informa

pr.ime@informa.com



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SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - MANUFACTURING