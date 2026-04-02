ApolloMD Announces Exclusive Professional Liability Solution with The Doctors Company

ATLANTA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD, a physician-led practice management organization that provides administrative, operational, and business support services to physician practices nationwide, announced today the launch of a new professional liability insurance solution developed in collaboration with The Doctors Company, the nation’s largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer.

Under this new comprehensive solution, which includes coverage for prior acts, The Doctors Company will act as both the issuing insurer and claims manager. ApolloMD’s affiliated physicians will benefit from a strong, defense-focused team, along with access to extensive clinical expertise from a company built by and for physicians.

“Protecting our physicians and ensuring their peace of mind is central to our mission,” said Dr. Yogin Patel, Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMD. “The Doctors Company brings unrivaled experience, stability, and physician advocacy. This relationship strengthens our ability to protect the people who provide care in communities across the country.”

The program is effective April 1, 2026, with The Doctors Company providing policy issuance and claims management services to ApolloMD’s national network of emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and radiology specialists.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. Additional information about ApolloMD is available at ApolloMD.com.

About The Doctors Group

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today’s healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation’s largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—more than 120,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of more than $1 billion, and $7.8 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

ApolloMD

Erin Jewell

Director, Marketing - ejewell@apollomd.com

The Doctors Company

Kelly Cinelli

AVP, Public Relations – kcinelli@thedoctors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/555b7fc0-0a3b-4704-9031-10724c8eb0a8