Advanced Serial Plasma Exchange Now Available in Miami as Environmental Toxin Concerns Rise Across South Florida

MIAMI, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), leaders in Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, today announced the launch of its Advanced TPE patent-pending protocols inside Cenegenics Miami in Coral Gables.

The expansion brings MDLifespan’s structured, multi-session Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols to South Florida through a clinical integration with one of the country’s leading physician-led performance health centers.

In conjunction with the launch, MDLifespan will host a free educational event, “Changing the Game: The Newest Longevity Therapy for Optimal Health” led by Dr. Pamela W. Smith, MDLifespan Chief Growth & Education Officer, on April 16 from 3:00–5:00 PM at Cenegenics Miami.





Addressing Environmental Exposure in South Florida

The Miami launch comes as environmental research continues to highlight toxin exposure concerns across South Florida.

Studies and regional reporting have identified elevated levels of environmental toxins in Miami’s water systems, groundwater, and coastal ecosystems, including:

PFAS (“forever chemicals”) detected in rainwater, groundwater, and drinking water

Phthalates (plastics-related compounds) found in local water and sediment

Heavy metals and industrial pollutants near legacy sites such as Homestead Air Force Base

Microplastics and chemical pollutants present in Biscayne Bay and the Miami River

Additional environmental concerns include harmful algal blooms, which release toxins into coastal waters, and wastewater-related contamination linked to aging infrastructure.

Because many of these compounds persist in the environment and the human body, they have become an increasing focus of research related to inflammation, immune stress, and overall health.

As awareness grows, more individuals are seeking physician-led strategies to better understand and reduce circulating toxin burden.

The Cenegenics Miami integration strengthens MDLifespan’s position as a specialized provider of Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols designed to help reduce inflammatory proteins and environmental toxins at the circulatory level.

“South Florida presents a unique combination of environmental exposures—from waterborne pollutants to airborne toxins,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan. “Our Advanced Serial Plasma Exchange protocols are structured, physician-supervised plans designed to support the reduction of circulating toxins while integrating with advanced biomarker analysis.”

Introducing Dr. Pamela W. Smith:

To support community education, MDLifespan and Cenegenics Miami will host a live event featuring Dr. Pamela W. Smith, MD, MPH, MS, a nationally recognized physician and leader in personalized medicine.

Event Details:

Cenegenics Miami – Coral Gables

1200 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Suite 1500

Coral Gables, FL 33134

April 16, 2026

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Changing the Game: The Newest Longevity Therapy for Optimal Health

In this session, Dr. Pamela W. Smith will explore how common toxins in our environment may be quietly affecting your hormones—especially your thyroid. From fatigue to weight changes and brain fog, attendees will learn how these disruptions show up in everyday life and what you can do to take back control of your health.

This complimentary event is open to the public and designed to provide educational insights into proactive, data-driven approaches to health.

Attendees get a free digital copy of the just released book Avoiding Toxins and a signed copy of Dr. Pam Smith’s book What You Must Know About Thyroid Disorders and What to Do About Them.

Limited space available. RSVP at https://content.cenegenics.com/changingthegame_april16

What This Launch Brings to the Miami Market

Through this integration, Cenegenics Miami patients now have access to:

Multi-session, physician-led Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols

Targeted diagnostics focused on environmental toxin exposure

Structured clinical pathways designed to support reduction of systemic inflammatory load

Biomarker tracking to monitor progress over time

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a safe, minimally invasive procedure that removes certain inflammatory proteins and toxins from the bloodstream, helping support the body’s natural balance and recovery processes

Each protocol begins with advanced diagnostic testing to assess toxin burden and key biomarkers, followed by a series of supervised sessions designed to support circulatory-level toxin reduction.

Integrating Precision Diagnostics with Structured Protocols

The collaboration reflects a broader evolution in physician-directed care—combining:

Precision biomarker analysis

Environmental toxin assessment

Multi-session plasma exchange protocols

Ongoing physician oversight

Rather than a one-time approach, MDLifespan delivers structured, repeatable protocols designed to integrate into personalized health strategies.

Supporting National Growth Through Strategic Clinical Partnerships

The Miami launch supports MDLifespan’s national expansion strategy, which centers on:

Partnering with established physician-led clinics

Integrating into existing performance-health infrastructures

Delivering standardized, replicable Advanced Serial TPE protocols

Expanding geographic access to circulatory-level toxin reduction services

As environmental exposure becomes a growing topic across coastal and urban markets, MDLifespan continues to expand access to physician-led solutions designed to address toxin burden and support overall wellness.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detoxification and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan focuses on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized, and patented protocols.

About Cenegenics

Founded in 1997, Cenegenics is the global leader in performance health medicine and longevity. The company delivers personalized, physician-led programs grounded in comprehensive biomarker analysis, advanced diagnostics, evidence-based therapies, and continuous optimization.

Media Contact

Jessica Rafaeil

media@mdlifespan.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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