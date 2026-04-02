Media Advisory-Axonius Adapt 2026: Closing the Cybersecurity Actionability Gap with Asset Intelligence in the AI Age

Former NASA CIO Renee Wynn and Axonius President & Interim CEO Joe Diamond to deliver keynotes on cyber resilience and Asset Intelligence

Industry conference bringing together security leaders from ADT, Con Edison, Rakuten, Saks Global, UKG, Zebra Technologies, and more to discuss transforming asset intelligence into intelligent action

Register now for the complimentary in-person event on April 15, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City





NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced the full speaker and session lineup for Axonius Adapt 2026, its annual cybersecurity industry and customer conference taking place in person on April 15, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

To register for Adapt 2026 or to request media and analyst credentials, visit the Adapt 2026 Registration Page .

Adapt 2026 directly addresses the operational challenge that defines modern cybersecurity: security teams are buried in findings but lack the right context needed to act decisively. With research from the Axonius 2026 Actionability Report showing that 56% of security teams struggle to prioritize effectively, the event brings together the leaders and practitioners who are cutting through the noise – moving from reactive firefighting to intelligence-driven security operations.

Conference Agenda Highlights Include:

Joe Diamond, president and interim CEO of Axonius, keynote: “Signal Over Noise: What 1,500+ Security Teams Taught Us About Effectiveness” – revealing what Axonius has learned from thousands of organizations about the practices that separate effective security teams from those overwhelmed by data.

“Signal Over Noise: What 1,500+ Security Teams Taught Us About Effectiveness” – revealing what Axonius has learned from thousands of organizations about the practices that separate effective security teams from those overwhelmed by data. A keynote from Renee Wynn, former CIO of NASA, on cyber resilience at scale: Drawing on 30+ years of governance experience at NASA and the EPA to frame cyber resilience as an operational discipline grounded in visibility, preparation, and execution.

Drawing on 30+ years of governance experience at NASA and the EPA to frame cyber resilience as an operational discipline grounded in visibility, preparation, and execution. Product advancements in AI-powered remediation, cyber-physical asset discovery and security, and contextual risk scoring: Plus advanced technology previews showcasing the future of self-healing systems and asset intelligence.

Plus advanced technology previews showcasing the future of self-healing systems and asset intelligence. CISO panel – “The Real Journey: How Security Teams Turned Findings Into Action”: featuring Rick Deloach, deputy CISO at ADT ; Shawn McGhee, vice president and CISO at Saks Global ; Brian Cullen, CISO at Rakuten ; and former Disney and Costco CISO, Ryan Knisley, chief strategy officer, Axonius, sharing candid accounts of the challenges they faced, why asset intelligence became their foundation, and the measurable outcomes they achieved.

featuring Rick Deloach, deputy CISO at ; Shawn McGhee, vice president and CISO at ; Brian Cullen, CISO at ; and former and CISO, Ryan Knisley, chief strategy officer, Axonius, sharing candid accounts of the challenges they faced, why asset intelligence became their foundation, and the measurable outcomes they achieved. Customer spotlight session with UKG: Brian Caulfield, senior information security engineer at UKG , a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management, on how a visibility crisis during a major M&A became a continuously expanding platform delivering compound value across automation, compliance, AI, and beyond.

Brian Caulfield, senior information security engineer at , a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management, on how a visibility crisis during a major M&A became a continuously expanding platform delivering compound value across automation, compliance, AI, and beyond. A panel on cyber resilience in practice with leaders from Con Edison and Zebra Technologies: Executives from Con Edison and Zebra Technologies share details on how asset intelligence enables teams to quickly scope impact, prioritize the right actions, and recover faster when things go wrong.

Executives from and share details on how asset intelligence enables teams to quickly scope impact, prioritize the right actions, and recover faster when things go wrong. Market context with Francis Odum, founder and chief cybersecurity analyst at Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR) : Going deep on the evolution of the exposure management market and why context has become the critical differentiator across discovery, prioritization, and remediation.

Going deep on the evolution of the exposure management market and why context has become the critical differentiator across discovery, prioritization, and remediation. 15+ sessions including breakouts, with technical discussions on continuous threat exposure management, IoT/OT security, AI-powered workflows, and practical platform expertise through the newly launched Axonius Academy.





“Security teams don’t need more data – they need the right context to act on what matters most,” said Joe Diamond, President and Interim CEO of Axonius. “Adapt 2026 is where we bring that community together to share the real-world playbooks, breakthrough innovations, and honest lessons that are helping leading security teams move from signal to action.”

The Adapt 2026 Experience

Beyond the main stage, Adapt 2026 offers a curated in-person experience designed to foster connection, collaboration, and a bit of fun – including lunch from the legendary Katz’s Delicatessen , an AI-powered photobooth, and an exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket giveaway.

Register Now!

Adapt 2026 is a complimentary in-person event designed for cybersecurity, IT, and risk professionals seeking to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. The event takes place April 15, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. For the full agenda and to register as an attendee, visit the Adapt 2026 Registration Page . Attendees are eligible to earn up to 8 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

Members of the media and industry analysts interested in securing a credential, scheduling executive briefings, or receiving product news under embargo should contact press@axonius.com .

Adapt 2026 Partners and Sponsors

Adapt 2026 is presented in collaboration with key technology and conference partners including:

Their participation reflects a shared commitment to helping security and IT teams move beyond legacy approaches and give security and IT teams access to the asset intelligence required in the AI age.

About Axonius:

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across your entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

Axonius, the Axonius logo, Axonius Adapt 2026, and Axonius Asset Cloud are all trademarks of the Axonius affiliate group. All other trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

press@axonius.com

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