ACM Research Introduces ACM Planetary Family™ Product Portfolio Structure

FREMONT, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced a new branding and organization of its product portfolio into a unified, process‑based structure, referred to as the ACM Planetary Family.

Under the ACM Planetary Family, ACM’s products are organized into eight distinct families aligned with core process steps across the semiconductor manufacturing flow, collectively referred to as the Eight Planets series. This structure clarifies ACM’s expanding product portfolio, supporting alignment with evolving customer requirements across front‑end processing, advanced packaging and related applications.

“The ACM Planetary Family reflects the expansion of our product portfolio from a single cleaning product line at our founding in 1998, to a comprehensive multi-product portfolio of complementary product families today,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “By aligning our offerings with key process steps, we are establishing a more structured foundation for our technologies that supports our long-term strategy focused on technology differentiation, product platformization and customer globalization.”

“The new portfolio structure reinforces our commitment to customers and our product roadmaps,” Wang added. “It supports how we organize our product portfolio around evolving customer requirements, maintaining a customer-centered approach.”

ACM Planetary Family Product Lineup

Earth Series – Cleaning tools

Jupiter Series – Wafer-level advanced packaging tools

Venus Series – Electroplating tools

Mars Series – Furnace tools

Mercury Series – Track tools

Saturn Series – Plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) tools

Uranus Series – Panel-level advanced packaging tools

Neptune Series – Stress-free polishing tools

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo and ACM Planetary Family are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Company Contacts: Alyssa Lundeen USA Bodewell Group Robert Metter +1 218.398.0776 +1 503.367.9753 alundeen@bodewellgroup.com China IR Contacts: Xi Wang The Blueshirt Group ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. Steven C. Pelayo, CFA +86 21 50808868 +1 (360) 808-5154 steven@blueshirtgroup.co Korea ACM Research (Korea), Inc. Gary Dvorchak, CFA +82 70-41006699 +86 (138) 1079-1480 gary@blueshirtgroup.co Taiwan David Chang +886 921999884 Singapore Adrian Ong +65 8813-1107



