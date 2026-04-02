Exodus to Host Inaugural Shareholder Day, The Exodus Summit on May 1 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus") today announced it will host The Exodus Summit on May 1, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska where CEO JP Richardson and the executive team will present the company’s expansion plans into a vertically integrated, self-custodial financial platform.

The event is timed to coincide with Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, which draws tens of thousands of institutional and retail investors to Omaha each year. The Exodus Summit will feature live product demonstrations, a presentation from W3C Corporation, and presentations from company leadership and industry partners. The company will outline a forward-looking roadmap for Exodus’ next phase of growth as a payments company.

“Exodus is on track to own every layer of the financial stack, from wallet to card to settlement,” said CEO and Co-founder of Exodus, JP Richardson. “This event is about showing the market what that looks like in practice and giving EXOD shareholders clear insight into the next phase of our growth: one app that unifies everything you need to manage your money while keeping you fully in control.”

Beyond its consumer products, Exodus has built significant enterprise infrastructure that powers swap functionality for leading platforms, including MetaMask and Ledger. Key enterprise partners are expected to join the event and share how they are building products serving millions of customers globally using Exodus infrastructure.

Chief Financial Officer, James Gernetzke will present the company’s financial performance, including record annual revenue of $121.6 million in 2025, and detail the economics behind each layer of the platform. Exodus ended the year debt-free and maintains a multi-asset corporate treasury including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

“This next chapter of Exodus opens an entirely new revenue layer in card issuance and settlement,” said Gernetzke. “This day is about showing investors how every piece of the stack generates revenue and why self-custodial payments infrastructure is the growth engine going forward.”

Event Details

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Registration: https://www.exodus.com/summit

Space is limited. Attendance will be confirmed on a rolling basis with priority given to shareholders, institutional investors, industry and ecosystem partners, and select media.

About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com .

Investor Contact investors@exodus.com

Media Contact Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information Exodus may use its website and the following social media outlets as distribution channels of material nonpublic information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on the following: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com, and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "believes," "views," “plans,” "estimates," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, our preliminary financial information, including digital asset holdings, exchange provider processed volumes and our fiscal quarter end results, management statements regarding management’s confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, including the acquisition of W3C, and expectations regarding demand for our products, and our ability to deliver higher transaction volumes. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.