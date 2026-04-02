Real Music. Real Artists. Mini Size

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment is turning the volume all the way up on collectibles with the debut of MGA’s Miniverse Real Music™, an all-new, revolutionary miniature music experience where the vinyls are tiny, but the hits are massive. Featuring fully playable mini vinyls and a real working mini record player, this groundbreaking launch transforms music fandom into something you can unbox, style, showcase, and spin. Perfectly detailed and pocket-sized, it delivers an authentic listening experience right in the palm of your hand.

MGA's Miniverse Real Music™ Vinyls brings together real songs from powerhouse artists across pop, rock, hip-hop, reggae, and soul including Britney Spears, The Beach Boys, Def Leppard, Public Enemy, Amy Winehouse, Imagine Dragons, Elton John, Blink-182, Bob Marley, and more!





Bravado, Universal Music Group’s industry-leading licensing and brand management division, served as a key partner in bringing the name, image, and likeness of these nine globally renowned artists into the Miniverse collectible category. Rooted in a shared passion for music culture and fandom, the partnership ensures each miniature release authentically celebrates the legacy and impact of the artists fans know and love.

“This collaboration puts some of the biggest hits from our roster of iconic artists, onto the tiniest vinyl records imaginable for their most passionate fans to collect and enjoy," said Matt Young, President and CEO of Bravado. "We have huge hopes for this small but mighty new product line."

Each mystery blind ball includes:

Four surprise mini vinyls

A wearable keychain attachment

A stackable mini record crate for display



With 20+ songs to collect, including hits like…Baby One More Time, Rocket Man, and Fight the Power, fans can build the ultimate mini music library.

And these aren’t just for show. Every mini vinyl comes to life with MGA’s Miniverse Real Music™ Record Player, a real working mini turntable with retro-inspired styling, collectible mini speakers, and a display-ready furniture piece, designed to complete the mini music experience. Each set also includes a playable mini vinyl featuring a Classical Rock Remix of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, ready to spin right out of the box. It’s compatible with the full Real Music™ Mini Records collection, so fans can enjoy the biggest hits in the smallest way possible.

“Miniverse is built on the idea that small can still be extraordinary,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “With Real Music, we’re taking the emotional power of vinyl and reinventing it in miniature form that’s fully playable, completely unexpected, and redefines what a collectible can actually do. Miniverse Real Music is where classic hits meet next-level innovation. The sound is real, the artists are iconic, and the format is unlike anything the industry has seen before.”

A limited quantity of MGA’s Miniverse Real Music™ Vinyls (MSRP $11.99) and the Real Music™ Record Player (MSRP $21.99) will be available for preorder at https://shop.mgae.com beginning April 9, 2026 at 1:00 PM PT. Orders placed during the presale period are expected to ship June 2026.

Fans can explore the entire MGA’s Miniverse lineup at the MGA’s Miniverse website. Follow MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates and reveals.





About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , I nstagram and Facebook .

About Bravado

Bravado lives at the crossroads of music, fashion, and culture. We understand the power of smart merchandising, and we know how to create products that spark organic, emotional connections between fans and artists. Our world class capabilities have made us the leading provider of consumer, lifestyle, and brand management service around the world. With teams in 40 countries, we create a tailored approach for every project — from creating new spaces in the market to bringing an artist’s creative vision to life. Bravado is about building brands and legacies that live on, beyond the music. Bravado is a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

Media Contacts:

Spencer Davis

MGA Entertainment

SDavis@mgae.com

Phyllis Liu

MGA Entertainment

PLiu@mgae.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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