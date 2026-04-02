Pick Your Perfect Cultural Escape During MOSAIC

The Palm Beaches, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photo Gallery (Additional Photos Available Upon Request)

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (April 1, 2026) – From discounted dolphin encounters and catamaran cruises to specially-priced show tickets and BOGO admission offers at popular cultural attractions, May is the ideal time to experience why Palm Beach County is Florida’s Cultural Capital®.

Presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the annual MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) celebration continues to expand in its ninth year, now featuring its largest number of deals and participating organizations to date. With 35 exclusive offers available from 30 different organizations across 31 days in May (and select additional days in June), visitors can tailor their trip to The Palm Beaches to fit any itinerary, whether planning a solo outing, a girls’ getaway, or a family adventure – and do so all on a budget. Hotels are also joining the MOSAIC celebration, offering special rates and offers that encourage visitors to turn day trips into full cultural getaways.

“MOSAIC continues to grow as one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations in Palm Beach County,” said Dave Lawrence, President and CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. “By partnering with a wide range of organizations, we’re showcasing our creativity and diversity while making experiences more accessible to both residents and visitors.”

As part of its annual tradition of partnering with a Palm Beach County–based artist, the Cultural Council selected Lake Worth Beach resident and 2026 Artist Innovation Fellowship recipient George Bayer to create this year’s MOSAIC artwork. Inspired by his signature Le Chat series, MOSAIC 2026 features a cohort of “creative cats” to illustrate the many fun activities that can be found in The Palm Beaches. Four of those felines are also available as collectible and commemorative Le Chat lapel pins at select MOSAIC locations in May. Collectors can pick up a MOSAIC “Paws-port” - a paw-print-shaped passport on a MOSAIC lanyard – to show off their collection (and their travels) wherever the lapel pins are available.

On May 2 and 3, don't miss Palm Beach County Open Studios, which is also facilitated by the Cultural Council during MOSAIC. This annual event invites the public to take a free, self-guided tour with behind-the-scenes access to more than 125 artists across a range of disciplines throughout the county. From personal studios to creative hubs, visitors can meet artists, observe their process, and purchase work directly from the creators who help define Palm Beach County’s cultural landscape. Start planning your tour with a printable or mobile-friendly map available at OpenStudiosPBC.com.

For serious MOSAIC savings, take advantage of these organizations offering Buy One Get One Free on admissions:

Boca Raton Museum of Art

Cox Science Center & Aquarium (May 17–31)

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum

Mounts Botanical Garden

Norton Museum of Art

Additional MOSAIC Participating Organizations:

561 Music Festival

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

Armory Art Center

Artists of Palm Beach County

Arts Garage

Arts Warehouse

Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Masterworks Chorus and Ebony Chorale of The Palm Beaches

Melted Aroma

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

Paris Ballet

Resource Depot

The Artwork of Reuben Hale

Schoolhouse Children’s Museum

Taras Oceanographic Foundation

Visit Palm Beach





Deals for these locations and more will be posted online in April. To sign up to receive all the offers in your inbox, visit MOSAICPBC.com.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County serves as the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring local artists. The facility also operates as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Certified Tourism Information Center.





Media Contact

Rachel Soler, Director of Communications

561.472.3340 | RSoler@PalmBeachCulture.com

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