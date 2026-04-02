Rally House Expands CoMo Footprint with Third Store

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, one of the largest retailers of officially licensed Missouri Tigers merchandise, is proud to announce the opening of its third store in Columbia, Missouri, located at the Crossroads West Shopping Center, located on W Broadway just west of Stadium Blvd. With the newest location in Missouri and the 26th statewide, Rally House furthers its commitment to the Missouri Tigers fanbase.

Fans of the Missouri Tigers will find an extensive assortment of black and gold gear, making it a go-to destination for game day apparel, campus wear, and alumni merchandise. In addition to Mizzou gear, customers can shop popular Missouri teams including the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, St. Louis Cardinals and Blues and the new St Louis FC soccer team. The store also offers a robust selection of locally inspired apparel and gifts, celebrating Columbia and the surrounding Mid-Missouri community.

The opening of Rally House Crossroads Columbia comes at a time of continued growth in Columbia’s retail and university-driven economy, with strong foot traffic from students, alumni, and year-round residents. The location is especially well-positioned to serve customers during key seasonal moments, including Mizzou football season, basketball season, back-to-campus shopping, and graduation events.

“With the success of the downtown store and our recent store inside the mall, we have been looking for a larger, destination location with convenient access and parking,” said CEO and owner Aaron Liebert. “Opening at Crossroads provides a storefront that cannot be missed with a huge parking lot to accommodate big rushes on gameday weekends. With the larger footprint, we can double the Missouri Tigers selection and still have the best assortment of Missouri pro sports teams.”

Strategically located in the heart of Columbia’s busy retail corridor near Planet Fitness and Andy’s Frozen Custard, Rally House Columbia provides convenient access for local residents, University of Missouri students, and Mid-Missouri visitors. Positioned near one of the region’s most heavily trafficked shopping areas, the new store is expected to quickly become a top destination for Mizzou fans and local shoppers.

“The larger store will let us increase the selection of our best brands like Nike, 47 Brand, New Era and Champion,” said Dana Lewis, College DMM for Rally House. “And we can expand the selection with a wider variety including higher end fashion brands like Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, Greyson and Onward Reserve.”

Rally House Crossroads Columbia is excited to celebrate their grand opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on April 10th. They will also celebrate the new store with local customers in early May with a weekend of giveaways.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company’s website.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 310 locations across 28 states and is excited to open its third location in Columbia.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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