Rally House Relocates Topeka Store to Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center

TOPEKA, Kan., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a leading retailer in Washburn Ichabod licensed gear and merchandise, is proud to announce the relocation of its Topeka store to Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center. This new larger location allows for Rally House to bring in even more licensed and local gear and reinforces Rally House’s commitment to serving passionate collegiate and professional sports fans throughout Topeka and the surrounding communities.

Rally House has continued to invest in Kansas with strong store locations across key markets, bringing fans a premier destination for officially licensed team apparel, gifts, and local merchandise. The new Wanamaker Hills location builds on that presence by offering a more convenient shopping option on Topeka’s growing west side, one of the city’s busiest retail corridors.

Fans of Kansas’ top universities will find an extensive assortment of collegiate merchandise, making it a go-to destination for game day apparel, campus wear, and alumni gear for the Washburn University Ichabods, along with the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats. In addition to collegiate favorites, customers can shop popular professional teams including the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, along with a strong selection of Topeka and Kansas inspired apparel and gifts that celebrate local pride.

The relocation of Rally House Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center comes at a time of continued growth in Topeka’s retail landscape, with steady traffic from families, students, and local professionals seeking convenient and accessible shopping options. The location is well-positioned to serve customers year-round, from football Saturdays and basketball season to holiday shopping and graduation celebrations at Washburn.

"We're extremely excited to be opening our new relocation of one of our first Kansas Sampler Stores. The store has gone through a magnificent transition from approximately a 4000 sq. ft. stand-alone shop to a 12,000 sq. ft. shopping center cornerstone." District Manager Troy Galvan said. "Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center provides an ideal setting with strong traffic and easy access, allowing us to bring an enhanced shopping experience and expanded assortment to fans in Topeka and the surrounding area.”

Strategically located within one of Topeka’s premier retail destinations, Rally House Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center offers convenient access for residents and visitors alike and is expected to quickly become a go-to destination for fans across the capital city.

“The larger footprint allows us to showcase our assortment of top brands like Nike, '47, New Era, and Champion,” said Dana Lewis. “We’re also excited to include more elevated styles with premium brands such as Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, Greyson, and Onward Reserve.”

The relocated store at Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center is now open. Rally House Topeka will be hosting a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the relocation on May 7, as well as a tent sale May 7-10 to bring even more gear to customers.



Customers can explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company’s website.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company based in Lenexa, Kansas, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 310 locations across 28 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com