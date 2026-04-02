Nobody Could Answer the CFO’s Question on the ROI from AI Adoption; TechWish Built a Platform That Can

STERLING, Va., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechWish, a global technology solutions company specializing in AI, cloud, and analytics today announced the availability of its AI Adoption Analytics Platform, a purpose-built solution that helps large enterprises measure, prove, and optimize the ROI from their AI investments.

Six months after deploying Microsoft Copilot across thousands of employees, a Fortune 500 energy company faced a question : what measurable value was the organization realizing from its AI investment? The licenses were active. Adoption rollout programs were completed. Yet when the CFO raised the question of demonstrable ROI, the organization lacked the analytical layer to respond with precision. This gap between AI deployment and measurable business value is the challenge that TechWish addresses with its new platform: it allows CFOs and operational leaders to develop and analyze hard data on how AI is — or isn't — impacting the bottom line.

In collaboration with a MBB management consulting firm, TechWish deployed its platform at the energy company, where it provided the necessary measurable insights into AI adoption and productivity outcomes.

The Visibility Gap in Enterprise AI



Enterprise AI investments have accelerated significantly over the past two years, yet the gap between deployment activity and documented business value remains a persistent and largely unresolved challenge. According to McKinsey’s 2025 Global AI Survey, only 39% of organizations report measurable business impact from generative AI, with two-thirds still characterizing their deployments as experimental or in piloting stages.

The real challenge is in measuring ROI. TechWish’s 2026 AI Governance Benchmark research, corroborated by independent analysis from ModelOp, finds that more than two-thirds of organizations continue to rely on manual or projected ROI tracking, even for AI systems already in production. As enterprise AI portfolios continue to expand, evidence-based ROI reporting is becoming a board-level imperative, not just a reporting function.

While native reporting dashboards inherent in AI tools can show baseline usage activity, there is a lack of contextual view often required to answer the questions that matter most to leadership: which roles are genuinely integrating AI into their workflows, which enablement programs are producing behavioral change, and how adoption patterns are translating into productivity outcomes.

“The challenge is not in deploying AI tools; organizations have largely addressed that. The more persistent challenge is that once deployed, there is no reliable mechanism to connect usage patterns to business outcomes. That is the gap our platform is designed to address.” Vishnu Reddy, CEO, TechWish

How the AI Adoption Analytics Platform Works

TechWish’s AI Adoption Analytics Platform is designed to create a structured measurement layer on top of relevant data from a company’s enterprise systems. It combines the AI tools’ usage signals with organizational context data to create a more comprehensive and actionable view of enterprise AI adoption. While the platform has been validated on Microsoft Copilot deployments, the underlying analytics approach is designed to extend seamlessly to other enterprise AI tools as organizations expand their AI adoption. The platform’s core capabilities include:

Role-based Adoption Visibility: Analyzes AI adoption by role category, enabling organizations to understand how different job types interact with AI tools in practice.

Cross-platform Adoption Framework: Supports a unified executive-level view of AI adoption across multiple tools and platforms, with metrics tailored to respective data signals.

Enablement Measurement: Tracks usage patterns before and after training and other enablement interventions, to help organizations identify what actually drives measurable improvements in adoption and use.

Productivity and Value Indicators: Translates adoption patterns into practical business indicators and metrics such as adoption maturity, estimated workflow integration, projected time savings, and opportunities for targeted intervention.

Governance-aligned Design: Architectured for regulated environments to ensure that organizational and enablement data is used only in a business-safe manner

Validated at Fortune 500 Scale

The Platform has been validated through deployment at a Fortune 500 energy company, where TechWish partnered with a MBB management consulting firm for the implementation.

The energy company had made a significant investment in Microsoft Copilot licenses and was seeking a more rigorous mechanism to assess adoption success and communicate ROI credibly to its leadership. Key outcomes from the deployment include:

Estimated 20× productivity ROI within six months, based on interaction analysis and role-based productivity modeling.

44% increase in active AI utilization within 90 days, achieved through targeted, role-specific enablement initiatives.

50 million+ interaction events analyzed in the first 30 days, establishing an enterprise-wide governed view of Copilot adoption.

Up to 95% reduction in manual reporting effort, through automated executive dashboards replacing spreadsheet-based tracking.

The engagement also supported a strategic shift in the client’s AI adoption approach, from generalized usage reporting and broad-based training programs to targeted interventions grounded in how employees were actually engaging with the AI tools across different role archetypes.

Addressing a Market-Wide Challenge

This launch comes at a time when enterprises across industries are facing growing pressure to justify their AI investments. The convergence of accelerating AI spending, rising platform costs, and growing board-level scrutiny is creating an urgent need for credible ROI measurement, a need that the market is beginning to recognize at scale.

TechWish is positioning its AI Adoption Analytics Platform as a solution for both enterprises and the MBB and management consulting firms that advise them on AI deployment and transformation. By adding a stronger measurement and adoption layer from TechWish, these consulting firms can support more informed conversations around evidence-based AI adoption maturity, enablement, and value realization.

“MBB and other management consulting firms are making substantial AI recommendations to their clients every day,” Vishnu added. “When those clients ask six months into a deployment for a credible, evidence-based account of what their investment has delivered, the firms need a reliable answer. Our platform is built to provide exactly that.”

About TechWish

TechWish is a global technology solutions firm providing comprehensive digital transformation services focused on AI, cloud, analytics, and managed IT services for Fortune 500 enterprises and the MBB and management consulting firms that serve them. For over two decades, TechWish has partnered with industry leaders to solve complex technology challenges through a pragmatic, ROI-first approach.

To request a demo or a 30-day pilot assessment, please visit: https://www.techwish.com/services/enterprise-ai/ai-adoption-analytics