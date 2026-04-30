TechWish Surfaces $73M in Hidden Contract Value for a Major Professional Services Firm Using AI-Powered Analytics

STERLING, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechWish , a global technology solutions company specializing in AI , cloud, and analytics, today announced the results from an enterprise contract analysis engagement powered by its proprietary AI-based solution accelerator, ATLAS .

The engagement, for a major professional services firm, used ATLAS to convert 2,600+ unstructured contracts and pricing workbooks into structured, analytics-ready data — surfacing an estimated $73M in hidden contract value and avoiding roughly 10,400 hours of manual contract review.

The firm’s leadership had asked for visibility into contract values, margin exposure, and various other risk and financial indicators across a large volume of contracts and pricing workbooks, all in unstructured formats that would have required thousands of hours of manual review and analysis. With ATLAS, TechWish delivered that visibility within weeks.

"The value was already inside those contracts. Our role was to make the complex contracts data accessible, governed, and ready for the leadership's decision making," said Vishnu Reddy, CEO - TechWish.

How TechWish Powers AI-based Contract Analytics

ATLAS (Automated Transformation and Loading for AI Solutions) is TechWish's proprietary solution accelerator for automating the end-to-end conversion of unstructured and semi-structured data into structured, analytics-ready datasets.

Enterprises execute contracts constantly: MSAs, POs, Amendments, pricing workbooks, etc., each with its own format, structure, and quirks. While the financial and risk data inside such documents is essential for governance, reporting, and planning, it is not typically designed to be queried, compared, or analyzed at scale.

When the need is limited to a few data points per contract, manual review can work. But the need for this engagement was to capture 55+ data points across 2,600+ contracts – manual review and data extraction would have taken about 10,400 hours to complete.

With ATLAS, TechWish completed the task within weeks. The solution achieved approximately 95% data extraction accuracy, and loaded validated data into a governed SQL environment which integrated into the client’s reporting and BI environment. Visibility into this structured data then surfaced approximately $73M in value that was previously locked in the unstructured contract documents.

Why this Matters to Enterprises and Consulting Partners

The engagement is particularly relevant for CFOs, COOs, and consulting firms whose clients need a structured and organized view into contract specific risk and financial indicators across very large sets of contract documents. For teams working in contract operations and adjacent contract data environments, ATLAS bridges the gap between executed contracts and the analytics layer that leadership expects to exist — without having to rely on thousands of hours of manual effort.

About TechWish

TechWish is an enterprise AI Platforms and global technology solutions company providing comprehensive digital transformation services focused on AI, cloud, analytics, and managed IT services for Fortune 500 enterprises and the management consulting firms that partner with them. For over two decades, TechWish has partnered with industry leaders to solve complex technology challenges through a pragmatic, ROI-first approach.

To request a demo or a 30-day pilot assessment, please visit: https://www.techwish.com/contact-us