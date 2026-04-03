Lotus Showcases Emira Racing Line Edition at the New York International Auto Show

Highlight Lotus’ core luxury sports car lineup with the Emira at one of North America’s premier automotive events

The Racing Line Edition blends Lotus’ legendary engineering heritage with contemporary, track-inspired design

NEW YORK, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that the Lotus brand will be represented at the New York International Auto Show, taking place April 3-12. The brand will showcase the latest Emira models, bringing Lotus’ performance legacy to one of North America’s most prominent automotive stages.

First held in 1900, the New York International Auto Show is one of the most established and prestigious automotive events in North America. On display at this year’s show will be two premier Emira models - the Emira V6 SE and the Emira Turbo SE Racing Line, offering enthusiasts and media a closer look at some of Lotus’ most distinctive sports cars.

A pure expression of Lotus’ “For the Drivers” philosophy, the Racing Line package enhances the Emira’s striking silhouette with a series of purposeful visual upgrades. Available in yellow, red or silver, the package features a subtle lower pinstripe, color-matched mirror caps and the brake calipers, special Racing Line badges with accent details, high-gloss black wheels and black-and-silver Lotus logos. Inside, the Emira’s driver-focused cabin is elevated with matching contrast stitching and specialized matching badging.

The Racing Line option is available on both the six-speed manual Emira V6 SE and the DCT-equipped Emira Turbo SE. Lotus will exhibit an Emira Turbo SE Racing Line in Purple Haze Metallic alongside an Emira V6 in Racing Green. Both vehicles are hand-built at the historic manufacturing Lotus facility in Hethel, England, utilizing state-of-the-art production techniques that enhance quality, efficiency and performance- underscoring Lotus’ commitment to craftsmanship and driving excellence.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com