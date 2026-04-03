Arhaus Expands in Northern Virginia with New Ashburn Showroom

The artisan-crafted furnishings brand deepens its roots in Northern Virginia with a new showroom opening at One Loudoun





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus , Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a premium home furnishings brand known for responsibly sourced, artisan-crafted products and heirloom-quality design, today announced the opening of its new approximately 19,300-square-foot showroom in Ashburn, Virginia. Located within the One Loudoun, the new showroom marks Arhaus’ fifth location in Virginia and reflects the brand’s continued growth across the state.

Inside the new showroom, clients can experience Arhaus’ globally curated collections in an inviting, design-forward setting. Thoughtfully styled vignettes throughout the space highlight the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and timeless design, offering inspiration for creating homes that feel warm, personal, and filled with pieces meant to be enjoyed for years to come.

The Ashburn showroom offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned interior designers and design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in store and online. To learn more or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices .





Extending this commitment to personalized design support, Arhaus recently relaunched its Trade Program—an exclusive membership program for credentialed interior designers and design professionals. Members have access to benefits such as special discounts, dedicated support, and streamlined purchasing across showrooms and online, helping bring their clients’ visions to life with ease. To learn more or apply, please visit Arhaus.com/Trade

In celebration of the Ashburn showroom opening, Arhaus will contribute $10,000 to Loudoun Habitat for Humanity to help families build or improve their homes in the community. To learn more about Loudoun Habitat for Humanity, please visit loudounhabitat.org .

The Ashburn showroom will open Friday, April 3, 2026, at 20312 Exchange Street, Ashburn, VA 20147, in One Loudoun. To explore Arhaus showrooms nationwide or find a location near you, please visit Arhaus.com/Stores.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986 by Chief Executive Officer John Reed and his father, Arhaus is a premium home furnishings brand built on a simple idea: furniture and décor should be responsibly sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. Arhaus operates a vertically integrated model, designing and sourcing products directly from skilled artisans and carefully selected manufacturing partners around the world, including domestic upholstery production at its own North Carolina manufacturing facility. This approach enables Arhaus to offer a highly exclusive and customizable assortment of heirloom-quality furniture and décor designed to be used and enjoyed for generations.

With more than 100 Showroom locations across the United States, Arhaus’ integrated omni-channel model connects every client touchpoint, from Showroom and interior design to eCommerce and catalog, allowing Arhaus to meet clients wherever and however they choose to shop while delivering a highly personalized client-first experience from discovery through delivery.

For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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