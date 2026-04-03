Rally House to Open First Columbia Location April 10

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a leading retailer in licensed collegiate gear, is excited to bring its outrageous assortment of apparel, team gear, and locally inspired merchandise to South Carolina Gamecocks fans. The company proudly announces the opening of its first Columbia location, marking the beginning of its expanded presence in the market and its commitment to serving University of South Carolina community. Situated on Harden Street in the vibrant Five Points neighborhood near the Plaza Fountain just minutes from campus, Rally House Harden Street will officially open its doors on April 10.

South Carolina Gamecocks fans can gear up with a deep selection of garnet and black merchandise, making this Five Points location a must-visit for University of South Carolina style and spirit. Rally House Harden St delivers everything fans need for game day and beyond, offering a wide range of officially licensed apparel, jerseys, hats, and accessories.

In addition to University of South Carolina apparel, customers can also shop a wide variety of Columbia SC apparel and South Carolina-themed gifts, making it a top destination for local merchandise and gifts in Five Points.

“Opening a Rally House in Five Points puts us right at the center of where University of South Carolina students and fans spend their time,” said CEO and owner Aaron Liebert. “Harden Street is one of the most recognizable retail streets in Columbia, and we’re excited to bring a destination for South Carolina Gamecocks apparel and Columbia and South Carolina merchandise to this incredible community.”

The new Rally House on Harden Street is positioned in a high-traffic retail corridor known for University of South Carolina student life, nightlife, and local shopping. Located on the corner of Pavillion St and Harden St near Martin Luther King Jr Park, this new location is a prime retail destination for students, alumni, and local residents. With so much activity around, this location is ideal for your shopping needs around South Carolina football, basketball and baseball seasons, back-to-school shopping, and University of South Carolina graduation events.

Rally House Harden St is excited to celebrate their grand opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Mayor Rickenmann in the coming weeks. They will also celebrate with local customers towards the end of April with a weekend of giveaways.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company’s website.





About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states and is excited to open its second South Carolina location.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecd2883e-931f-410c-a15b-2895746e79bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a06c5fbb-7dfd-4593-bdb3-18260a151a97