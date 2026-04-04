Avylo Introduces the ADC018 Super Energy Efficient Dehumidifier for High-Performance, Low-Maintenance Home Humidity Control

Newark, CA, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avylo has introduced the ADC018 Super Energy Efficient Dehumidifier, a residential dehumidifier designed to deliver high-capacity moisture removal, energy-efficient operation, and easier day-to-day drainage management across a range of household spaces.

A Smarter Response to Everyday Humidity Challenges

For today’s homeowners, humidity control has become an essential part of creating a healthier, more comfortable, and better-protected living environment. By helping manage excess moisture throughout the home, the ADC018 supports cleaner air, greater everyday comfort, and long-term protection for the spaces families rely on most.





High-Capacity Moisture Removal for Demanding Conditions

Capable of removing up to 90 pints (11.25 gallons) of moisture per day under 95°F (35°C) and 95% relative humidity, the ADC018 is designed to help homeowners regain control over damp, humidity-prone spaces. From basements and bathrooms to bedrooms and main living areas, it supports a drier, more comfortable, and more livable home environment through consistent, high-capacity moisture removal.

Energy Efficiency Built for Extended Use

The product also emphasizes energy efficiency for households that require extended operation. According to Avylo, the ADC018 has earned the 2025 ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certification and exceeds the program’s efficiency benchmark by 10.8%. Its system combines a high-efficiency compressor, high-performance evaporators and condensers, and DC motor technology to support efficient airflow and energy transfer, helping reduce operating costs over time.

Drainage Designed for Greater Freedom and Less Maintenance

To simplify drainage, the ADC018 features a built-in water pump capable of lifting water vertically up to 15 ft and includes a 15 ft drain hose, allowing cross-floor drainage without the need for an external pump. The unit also includes a top-mounted 8-liter water tank for longer operation between emptying, as well as a continuous drainage interface for extended use.

Accessibility That Improves Everyday Use

The top-mounted tank is designed to improve accessibility by making removal easier and reducing the need to bend deeply or squat during emptying. This supports more convenient everyday use for a wide range of users, including older adults, pregnant users, and those with lower back discomfort or reduced mobility.

Thoughtful Home Design Beyond Core Performance

For residential use, the ADC018 operates at a minimum noise level of 41 dB, helping ensure quiet performance that minimizes disturbance - even in the stillness of nighttime. A power cord storage feature on the back of the unit helps keep the plug cleaner, maintains a tidier appearance, and improves movement safety by reducing tripping hazards. Together, these design details support use in basements, bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms without disrupting daily routines.

Engineered Around What Matters Most

The ADC018 was designed around three essentials of modern humidity control: powerful moisture removal, exceptional energy efficiency, and low-maintenance drainage. Together, these strengths reflect Avylo’s commitment to practical indoor climate solutions that help homeowners protect both their living spaces and the people in them.

The Avylo ADC018 Super Energy Efficient Dehumidifier is available now at an MSRP of $279.99.

For more information, visit www.avylo.com or shop on Amazon at

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GF7QBWXH

About Avylo

Avylo is an environmental technology company focused on precision indoor climate solutions. The company combines climate intelligence with streamlined product design to make healthier, more manageable indoor environments accessible for everyday living.