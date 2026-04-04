Wall Street's Worst Quarter Since 2022 Puts Bitcoin Everlight's Fee-Based Model in Focus

Bitcoin Everlight enters Phase 4 as equity markets post their steepest quarterly decline in three years and recession probability models flash warning signals

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight, a transaction routing and validation network operating alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, announces the opening of Phase 4 of its public presale with BTCL now priced at $0.0014 per token, as broad market conditions continue to deteriorate and investors reassess where their capital is generating returns.

Three Months That Rattled Every Portfolio

The first quarter of 2026 is in the books, and the S&P 500 is down 4.6% — and that would have been even worse if not for a rally toward the end of March. The Dow has slipped roughly 8% year to date, and the Nasdaq has fallen more than 10%. Moody's recession model now puts the probability of a US recession at 49% — and that reading came before the US-Iran conflict sent oil prices surging toward $120 a barrel.

The latest jobs report showed the US lost 92,000 jobs against economists' expectations of a gain of 59,000, while GDP was revised down heavily from 1.4% to 0.7%. Risk appetite has contracted noticeably, and investors who entered digital assets during the relative calm of late 2025 are now facing a different environment entirely.

For capital sitting on the sidelines or bleeding in equity positions, the question is whether there is anywhere generating consistent output while markets find their footing.

Bitcoin Everlight’s Fee-Based Model Is Stealing Attention

Bitcoin Everlight's reward structure doesn't depend on market sentiment moving in the right direction. The project operates a Transaction Validation Node network that processes transaction routing activity and distributes the resulting fees back to participants through the Shard system. Rewards are tied to actual network activity — the more transactions move through the infrastructure, the larger the fee pool available for distribution. That dynamic holds regardless of what equity indices are doing on any given week.

During the presale period, activated shards earn BTCL rewards from the moment of activation. At mainnet launch, the same position transitions automatically to performance-based BTC distribution from live routing activity — no migration, no manual steps required.

The project has raised over $2 million, with participants spread across all four shard tiers entering ahead of successive price increases.

Phase 4 Opens With a $10 Minimum Entry

Phase 4 launches at $0.0014 per BTCL — up from Phase 3's $0.0012 — with the minimum entry reduced to $10, making this the most accessible phase in the presale. Four shard tiers structure participation: Jade at $100 earning up to 6% APY in BTCL, Azure at $500 with up to 12% APY, Violet at $1,500 with up to 20% APY, and Radiant at $5,000 with up to 25% APY. Deposits are accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, USDC, and USDT.

The fixed total supply stands at 21,000,000,000 BTCL with no inflation mechanism — 45% allocated directly to presale participants.

Independent Verification, On Record From Day One

Bitcoin Everlight completed dual smart contract audits through Spywolf and Solidproof , alongside dual KYC verifications through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock — all before the presale opened.

"When markets are this choppy, people stop waiting for price appreciation and start asking what their capital is doing in the meantime. Bitcoin Everlight participants are connected to fee revenue from real network activity — that foundation doesn't shift with quarterly index performance," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a network layer designed to handle transaction routing and validation activity running parallel to the Bitcoin blockchain. It operates at a separate coordination layer, processing routing tasks and distributing fee revenue to shard participants. The project is currently in Phase 4 of a multi-stage public presale, with a fixed BTCL supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and no inflationary issuance mechanism.

For more information, visit:



Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Media Contact: Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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