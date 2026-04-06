Hillman Acquires Campbell Chain & Fittings; Expands Industrial MRO Presence

CINCINNATI, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, announced that it has acquired the Campbell Chain & Fittings (“Campbell”) business, a premier manufacturer and supplier of industrial chain and chain-related products, from Apex Tool Group, LLC.

The acquisition of Campbell adds US-based manufacturing, complements our existing chain business and increases Hillman’s breadth of chain offerings to include commercial and industrial applications, adding grade 70, grade 80, and grade 100 chain to its product portfolio.

This acquisition expands Hillman’s position within the industrial MRO sector of the market, a key focus area for its future growth.

“With over 105 years in the business, Campbell is a well-respected manufacturer and supplier of chain and related products with a diverse set of customers that will make a great addition to Hillman,” commented Jon Michael Adinolfi, president, and chief executive officer of Hillman. “Going forward, we will continue to pursue attractive acquisition opportunities as a key part of our growth strategy.”

Chris Martin, Hillman’s Executive Vice President of Commercial & Industrial, added: “The acquisition of Campbell expands our presence in the industrial MRO channel, considering commercial and industrial customers make up the majority of Campbell’s business. Further, this deal complements our 2024 acquisition of Koch Industries, which marked Hillman’s entrance into the chain category.”

Founded in 1919, Campbell offers an extensive product offering to its broad base of commercial, industrial and retail customers across the US and Canada. Its products include welded and weldless chain, forged fittings, overhead lifting, and lifting clamp products.

Campbell serves attractive end markets, including agriculture, forestry, government, heavy/light duty equipment, industrial, marine, material handling, and hardware stores.

Hillman expects to recognize over $20 million in net sales during its 2026 fiscal year from the Campbell acquisition. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Campbell Chain & Fittings

Founded in 1919, Campbell is a premier manufacturer of chain and chain-related products serving industrial, construction, marine, and energy markets across North America. With a long-standing reputation for quality, safety, and innovation, Campbell’s comprehensive portfolio includes made-in-the-USA high-performance chain, fittings, and material-handling solutions engineered to meet the most demanding applications. Campbell’s manufacturing plant and headquarters are in York, Pennsylvania and its forging facility is based in Sumter, South Carolina. Campbell is one of the many leading brands of Apex Tool Group (“ATG”), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools. For more information visit www.campbellchainandfittings.com.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Hillman is a leading provider of hardware and related products serving retail, pro distribution, and industrial MRO customers. Over the last 60-plus years, Hillman has built a legacy of service and growth by forming strategic partnerships with North America’s leading home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers. Hillman differentiates itself from the competition with its dedicated field sales team of 1,200+ associates, direct-to-store distribution capabilities, and world class global sourcing and supply chain expertise. The company offers an extensive product portfolio of more than 111,000 SKUs, including fasteners (power screws, nuts, and bolts), hardware (builder’s hardware, rope & chain, accessories), project gear & supplies (gloves, work gear, paint & cleaning sundries), and key and engraving services (key duplication, auto keys, and engraving). Hillman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, innovative products, and dependable solutions to its customers and regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements made in this press release that are considered to be forward-looking are made in good faith by the Company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," “target”, “goal”, "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect our and our customers’, suppliers’ and other business partners’ operations, financial condition and cash flows including spending on home renovation or construction projects, inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) increased supply chain costs, including tariffs, raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; (3) the highly competitive nature of the markets that we serve; (4) the ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (5) seasonality; (6) large customer concentration; (7) the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (8) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (9) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2025. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this communication to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Investors

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com