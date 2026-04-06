BLAQclouds, Inc. Launches $1,000 theAlley.io Growth Challenge Beginning April 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

ROBESONIA, Pa., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) today announced the launch of the theAlley.io $1,000 Growth Challenge, a live call-to-action contest designed to accelerate onboarding, community building, and direct audience engagement across the theAlley.io platform.





Beginning April 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT, the contest invites independent artists, content creators, crypto projects, and public companies to compete to become the first participant to complete three simple steps:

Sign up on theAlley.io as an individual or business Create a public group Onboard 500 real friends or followers into that public group



The first person or company to complete all three steps in compliance with the contest rules will receive $1,000, paid via ApolloCASH.

The Company said the challenge is intended to showcase the value of theAlley.io as a next-generation community platform built for direct connection, stronger ownership of audience relationships, and more meaningful engagement than legacy social and messaging platforms.

Simple Rules, Clear Goal

The rules for the contest are straightforward. People that violate these simple rules will be immediately disqualified from this challenge. The rules are as follows:

Personal or business signup permitted

Must create a public group on theAlley.io

on theAlley.io Must onboard 500 real users to that group

to that group No bots

No fake accounts



The first eligible participant verified by BLAQclouds to meet the requirements will be declared the winner and paid $1,000 through ApolloCASH.

Why theAlley.io Is Different

BLAQclouds believes theAlley.io fills a growing need in the market for communities that want a more direct, personal, and controlled way to engage their audience.

Unlike platforms such as X, where content is often filtered through algorithms and fast-moving public timelines, theAlley.io is built around community-owned engagement, helping users create direct relationships through groups, chat, audience participation, and community-driven interaction.

Unlike Telegram, Discord, and WhatsApp, which are largely centered on fragmented messaging or closed channel structures, theAlley.io combines public discovery, group building, direct communication, social interaction, and expanding platform utility into one environment. This allows creators, brands, projects, and public companies to build a visible home for their audience rather than relying solely on chat threads or isolated server environments.

Unlike Meta platforms, where reach can be dependent on advertising models, algorithmic distribution, and platform-controlled visibility, theAlley.io is designed to support a more direct relationship between organizers and their followers, allowing communities to grow around shared interests and ongoing interaction.

BLAQclouds further noted that theAlley.io continues to evolve into a broader ecosystem platform, with features centered on social engagement, group interaction, and integrated utility. The Company has also stated that ApolloCASH functionality is planned to expand into theAlley.io, further strengthening the connection between communication and value movement inside the ecosystem.

Built for Creators, Projects, and Public Companies

The Company believes this contest is especially well-suited for:

Independent artists seeking a more direct relationship with fans

seeking a more direct relationship with fans Content creators looking to build deeper community engagement

looking to build deeper community engagement Crypto projects that want a stronger social home for holders and supporters

that want a stronger social home for holders and supporters Public companies interested in communicating with shareholders and followers in a more personal and interactive environment

By rewarding the first successful community builder, BLAQclouds intends to highlight how quickly users can establish a real presence on theAlley.io and mobilize their audience into a public, interactive group setting.

Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc., stated, “We created this challenge because we want people to see, in real time, what theAlley.io is capable of. Too many platforms force creators, brands, projects, and public companies to fight algorithms, chase attention, or get buried in noise. theAlley.io is different. It gives people the opportunity to build a true community home where they can communicate directly, personally, and consistently with the audience that matters most. We are excited to reward the first participant who proves just how powerful that model can be.”

Contest Timing and Verification

The contest officially begins on April 6, 2026, at 8:00 AM EDT. BLAQclouds will monitor entries and verify compliance with the contest rules, including review for bot activity, fake accounts, and other prohibited practices. A live challenge scoreboard is expected to be added to theAlley on April 7, 2026, unless a winner is announced on April 6, 2026. If no winner is declared on the opening day of the challenge, the Company will announce the winner once all contest requirements have been fully satisfied and final verification has been completed.

Participants are encouraged to sign up and begin building immediately at theAlley.io.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.



BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO

- ApolloNFT.io – the ApolloChain NFT Marketplace

- theAlley.io – SocialFI platform allowing users to share and earn



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io and ZXUSD.io.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdcf2d16-7dbd-4282-ba5c-2890ec4c96eb