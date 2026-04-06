Sezzle's Super App Dominates Financial Literacy Month as MoneyIQ Game Engagement Spikes

Minneapolis, MN, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - As the nation recognizes April Financial Literacy Month 2026, Sezzle is spotlighting the rapid adoption of its financial literacy tool, MoneyIQ, and the platform's transformation from a Buy Now, Pay Later provider into a comprehensive, all-in-one platform for shopping, rewards, and financial education.

What is the Sezzle All-in-One Financial Suite?

Beyond flexible payments, the Sezzle app has evolved into a central hub for a user’s financial life. The 2026 Sezzle ecosystem now features:

The Earn Tab: An earning engine where users play games to earn rewards, earn cashback, get access to giveaways and exclusive discounts directly within the app, turning transactions into even greater value.

An earning engine where users play games to earn rewards, earn cashback, get access to giveaways and exclusive discounts directly within the app, turning transactions into even greater value. Sezzle AI & Agentic Commerce: Intelligence integrated across the platform, featuring the Sezzle AI Shopping Assistant, a conversational personal shopper, and 24/7 AI Support to streamline discovery and financial decisioning.

Intelligence integrated across the platform, featuring the Sezzle AI Shopping Assistant, a conversational personal shopper, and 24/7 AI Support to streamline discovery and financial decisioning. Sezzle Mobile: A move into essential services, offering integrated unlimited 5G cellular plans, on AT&T's network, powered by Gigs, starting at an industry-leading price of $29.99, cementing Sezzle as a vital daily-use utility.

A move into essential services, offering integrated unlimited 5G cellular plans, on AT&T's network, powered by Gigs, starting at an industry-leading price of $29.99, cementing Sezzle as a vital daily-use utility. Sezzle Up: The frontier of credit empowerment, maintaining Sezzle’s position as the only major platform with opt-in credit reporting, allowing users to build their financial futures through responsible everyday spending.

Education Meets Action: The MoneyIQ Milestone

At the center of this ecosystem is MoneyIQ—powered by gamified platform Zogo. By rewarding users with Sezzle Spend for completing bite-sized financial lessons, Sezzle has transformed the digital banking experience from a simple transaction into a continuous educational journey.

That mission recently hit a major milestone: over one million lessons completed in less than a year since launch, a testament to the platform's rapid adoption among young consumers seeking accessible, rewarding financial education.

"Financial literacy is incredibly important for Sezzle customers," said Amin Sabzivand, Sezzle Chief Operating Officer. "While some companies often focus solely on a single transaction, we have built Sezzle into a long-term partner for our users. By combining learning, earning, saving, and budget-focused financing, we are helping users safely navigate the modern financial landscape with confidence."

Solving Real-World Challenges: Timely Lessons See Success

Following the recent addition of a comprehensive educational series on taxes, those lessons have quickly climbed to become a top-performing category as Tax Day 2026 approaches. This trend underscores a broader shift: today's consumers don't just want financing; they want financial fluency that solves real-world challenges in real time.

Proven Impact: Sezzle’s 2026 Consumer Data

According to Sezzle’s March 2026 MoneyIQ user survey, there is a direct correlation between platform engagement and improved consumer habits:

91% of surveyed users report that MoneyIQ has been helpful in making financial decisions

of surveyed users report that MoneyIQ has been helpful in making financial decisions 90% feel more confident managing their finances since using MoneyIQ

feel more confident managing their finances since using MoneyIQ 79% say they are more knowledgeable about personal finance topics — including budgeting, credit, and installment payments

say they are more knowledgeable about personal finance topics — including budgeting, credit, and installment payments 73% report paying closer attention to their spending, either alone or alongside more consistent budgeting

Why Sezzle Leads the BNPL Space in 2026

As of 2026, Sezzle is the only major BNPL provider with a dedicated, incentivized financial literacy platform built into its core app experience. By integrating this customizable educational technology, MoneyIQ creates a seamless environment where users learn about credit, savings, and smart spending—and can immediately apply those principles to their financial lives.

MoneyIQ, Sezzle Mobile, and the Earn tab are available to all Sezzle users through the Sezzle app, available on iOS and Android. New ways to earn are added regularly, with personalized offers based on your location — open your app to explore deals near you. For more information, visit sezzle.com.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle’s all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

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Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com







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