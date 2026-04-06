TRUNNANO Launches Surface-Modified Spherical Alumina Powder, Overcoming Key Technical Challenges

LUOYANG, China, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO has recently achieved significant progress in the field of functional powder materials with the successful development of a surface-modified spherical alumina product. Utilizing KH570 silane coupling agent for surface treatment, this product is specifically engineered for high-performance thermal filler applications. It is widely applicable across various sectors—including thermal interface materials, thermally conductive potting compounds, thermally conductive plastics, and high-end copper-clad laminates—thereby meeting the growing thermal management demands of electronic components.





TRUNNANO Surface-Modified Spherical Alumina Powder

As a critical component of thermal fillers, spherical alumina stands out as an ideal choice for high-performance thermal management materials, thanks to its advantages such as high thermal conductivity, high packing density, and low abrasion. However, traditional spherical alumina suffers from poor interfacial compatibility with organic matrices; this often leads to issues such as filler agglomeration, increased system viscosity, and inefficient construction of thermal conduction networks—factors that ultimately limit its performance in high-end applications.

The surface-modified spherical alumina product recently launched by TRUNNANO represents a precise technological upgrade specifically designed to address these pain points. Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated: "We remain steadfast in our customer-centric approach, continuously enhancing product performance through ongoing technological innovation. The introduction of our surface-modified spherical alumina marks a significant milestone in our deep commitment to the field of thermal fillers; it is designed to empower our customers to not only boost the thermal conductivity of their materials but also optimize their processing workflows and reduce overall costs."

Technical Team Overcomes Three Major Core Challenges

During the R&D process, the TRUNNANO technical team rose to the occasion, successfully overcoming a series of core technical challenges that had previously constrained product performance.

Overcame the challenge of precisely controlling the sphericity of alumina powder.

Traditional spherical alumina often suffers from issues during the spheroidization process—such as insufficient sphericity, numerous surface defects, and a broad particle size distribution—which directly impact subsequent surface modification efficacy and the packing density of the filler. By optimizing high-temperature spheroidization process parameters and precisely controlling the entire sequence of melting, sphere formation, and cooling, the TRUNNANO technical team successfully synthesized high-purity alumina powder characterized by a sphericity of ≥0.95, a smooth surface, and a highly concentrated particle size distribution. This breakthrough provides an ideal substrate foundation for subsequent surface modification, ensuring the resulting modified layer is uniform and dense.

Broke through the technical bottleneck regarding the uniform bonding of silane coupling agents to alumina surfaces.

Although alumina surfaces possess hydroxyl groups, their reactive activity is unevenly distributed, and they tend to adsorb moisture; consequently, achieving uniform and stable chemical bonding with silane coupling agents proves difficult. If treated improperly, issues such as incomplete localized coating or excessive cross-linking may arise, compromising the filler's dispersibility within the organic matrix as well as the interfacial bonding strength. Through in-depth research into the surface chemistry of alumina, the TRUNNANO R&D team innovatively introduced a pre-treatment process to precisely regulate the quantity and distribution of surface hydroxyl active sites. By combining this approach with dynamic coating and gradient heating techniques, they enabled the KH570 silane coupling agent to form a uniform, dense monolayer of chemical bonds on the alumina surface, thereby significantly enhancing the filler's hydrophobicity and dispersion stability.

Resolved the processing challenge of sudden viscosity spikes and unbalanced processing fluidity in high-filler-content systems.

In the preparation of thermally conductive composite materials, increasing the filler loading ratio is often necessary to boost thermal conductivity. However, under high-loading conditions, traditional unmodified spherical alumina tends to cause a drastic surge in system viscosity, severely compromising processing performance and the mechanical properties of the final product. By precisely controlling the thickness and grafting density of the silane-treated layer, the TRUNNANO technical team successfully optimized the filler's surface energy, thereby achieving an optimal balance in its compatibility with the organic matrix. Testing has demonstrated that, at the same filling level, the modified spherical alumina simultaneously reduces system viscosity while keeping the oil absorption value under control.

Parameter Standard Alumina Content ≥99.5% Particle Size (D50) 1-100 μm(customized) Silane Treatment Agent KH570

Key Parameters of TRUNNANO Surface-Modified Spherical Alumina

Roger Luo further noted: "The three core technical challenges successfully overcome by our R&D team mark a significant milestone, elevating our technical capabilities in the field of functional powder surface modification to a new level. We will remain committed to independent innovation, continuously breaking through technical barriers to provide our customers with higher-quality and more stable material solutions."

Currently, TRUNNANO’s surface-modified spherical alumina has achieved stable mass production. The product’s particle size can be precisely customized within the 1 to 10-micron range according to specific customer requirements, with various specifications available to offer different degrees of surface modification. This product has already undergone testing by several leading domestic enterprises in the field of thermal management materials, receiving highly positive feedback.

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of nanomaterials, high-end ceramic products, and high-purity chemicals. Driven by technological innovation, the company’s products are widely applied across diverse sectors, including electronics, new energy, thermal management, and industrial catalysis. Renowned for its exceptional product quality and professional technical services, TRUNNANO has earned the widespread trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO will continue to drive advancements in materials science, leveraging continuous technological breakthroughs to contribute to global industrial development.

Media Contact: sales8@nanotrun.com

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