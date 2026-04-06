Nexxen Launches AI-Native DSP UI, with Major Enhancements to the nexAI DSP Assistant to Amplify Full-Funnel Outcomes

AI-native UI streamlines campaign management, amplifies productivity and provides deeper real-time insights

nexAI DSP Assistant advances from planning through optimization, while maintaining transparency and keeping users in full control

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced major enhancements to its nexAI DSP Assistant, the AI assistant in its demand-side platform (“DSP”), which will augment all phases of campaign management and amplify full-funnel performance for buyers.

nexAI DSP Assistant capabilities are expanding from mid- and post-campaign reporting and analytics to include:

Pre-campaign set-up and quality assurance (“QA”) to launch campaigns confidently with automatic misconfiguration checks

to launch campaigns confidently with automatic misconfiguration checks Deal troubleshooting and diagnostics to quickly identify, diagnose and resolve delivery issues

to quickly identify, diagnose and resolve delivery issues Mid-campaign optimization through natively embedded nexAI insights to provide built-in recommendations for campaigns mid-flight





Alongside, Nexxen is launching a new DSP user interface (“UI”), creating strategic operational efficiencies and offering a streamlined and intuitive workflow in the platform. The AI-native interface lays the foundation for seamless integration of future innovation, while speeding up user onboarding and campaign launch, and reducing the need for training.

“Deterministic, high-fidelity signals – like real behavioral data in Nexxen Discovery, transaction-level insights and exposure data tied to outcomes in the Nexxen Data Platform – consistently outperform large but noisy datasets. AI models trained on weak or proxy signals simply optimize faster toward the wrong outcomes,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. “Nexxen has spent years securing unique data assets and building research, planning and measurement solutions on top of them. Now, we have layered in AI to drive performance and automated these processes for streamlined workflows and better outcomes.”

“Nexxen’s AI-native DSP and enhanced nexAI DSP Assistant represent meaningful steps forward in how agencies can connect data, planning and activation within a single workflow. What stands out is how the assistant connects live campaign data with Nexxen’s knowledge base in a way that is actually actionable,” said Joey D’Alesio, Manager, Platform Partnerships, Division-D. “We are already seeing value across the campaign lifecycle — from answering feasibility questions in pre-campaign planning, to surfacing optimization opportunities in-flight, to accelerating post-campaign analysis. It is rare to see AI implemented in a way that enhances trader decision-making rather than replacing it, and that balance of innovation and control is what makes this especially compelling for our teams.”

Forthcoming product development on the nexAI DSP Assistant will include:

Optimization recommendation agent to drive stronger campaign performance with clear recommendations through adjustments to bids, budgets, audiences and supply

to drive stronger campaign performance with clear recommendations through adjustments to bids, budgets, audiences and supply Audience discovery agent to create audience segments leveraging Nexxen Discovery and Nexxen’s robust data marketplace

to create audience segments leveraging Nexxen Discovery and Nexxen’s robust data marketplace Advanced data integrations with Nexxen Discovery and the Nexxen supply-side platform (“SSP”) to apply holistic signals for improvement at every stage of campaign planning and activation

to apply holistic signals for improvement at every stage of campaign planning and activation Open connections to third-party application programming interfaces (“APIs”) to onboard data valuable to informing planning, performance, measurement and optimization

Critically, even as the sophistication of its capabilities grows, the nexAI DSP Assistant remains autonomous only to the extent that users choose, keeping traders in full control and maintaining complete transparency into campaign adjustments and optimization.

“We are seeing increased frustration in the market with the current roll-out of fully autonomous AI tools that de-center the very people who know their business best: the planners and traders. At Nexxen, we are building people-first DSP technology that saves time on manual tasks and launches campaigns to market faster, but leaves the decision-making power fully in our clients’ hands, to the degree they want it,” said Rayes.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.



Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Press contact

Caroline Smith, Vice President, Communications, Nexxen

csmith@nexxen.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the AI-Native DSP UI, the nexAI DSP Assistant, any anticipated nexAI products, and any benefits or insights associated with such offerings as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s offerings and products and platforms including the Nexxen AI capabilities, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Management Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, including the war and hostilities between the U.S. Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.