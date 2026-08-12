Nexxen Names Chance Johnson President 

Kara Puccinelli to assume role of Chief Commercial Officer; Kenneth Suh named Chief Business Officer

Appointments organize commercial leadership as Nexxen scales its enterprise growth across its unified advertising platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced executive appointments to lead the company's next phase of growth, with Chance Johnson appointed President, Kara Puccinelli Chief Commercial Officer and Kenneth Suh Chief Business Officer. Johnson and Puccinelli's expanded mandates are structured precisely for accelerating enterprise growth.

Over the last several years, Nexxen has built the type of unified advertising platform the industry is only now converging towards: an AI-fueled architecture with a shared intelligence layer beneath both sides, running on proprietary data and exclusive media. As demand, supply and data operate as one system, unique signal becomes more valuable as its volume increases, and performance is designed to improve with scale.

With these executive appointments, the company now looks to accelerate its advantage.

Formerly Chief Commercial Officer, Johnson has been appointed President of Nexxen. In this role, he will focus on strengthening Nexxen’s relationships with strategic clients and partners, demonstrating the potential for the company’s connected, robust and differentiated platform capabilities to uniquely position them for success. Based in New York, Johnson will work in close partnership with Chief Executive Officer Ofer Druker.

"The Nexxen team has been hard at work developing a unified platform with proprietary data and exclusive media at its core, and we have crossed the threshold where its value only compounds. Now, our focus shifts to scaling what we can deliver for our clients," said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer, Nexxen. "Chance Johnson was critical to Nexxen’s arrival at this juncture, and he is the right person to articulate and communicate our next commercial phase, as I focus on the substantial runway ahead.”

“I have had a front row seat to Nexxen’s deliberate and unwavering efforts in platform unification, product innovation, strategic partnership and brand maturation. As President, my focus is simple: create partnerships and enhance relationships, so our clients can capitalize on the advantages we provide,” said Chance Johnson, President, Nexxen.

Formerly Chief Customer Officer, Kara Puccinelli is assuming the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Puccinelli leads the Enterprise business unit that includes Nexxen’s omnichannel demand-side platform (“DSP”), Discovery (Nexxen’s proprietary audience insight targeting solution) and TV Intelligence (Nexxen’s TV advanced and unique data solution for targeting and measurement).

Kenneth Suh is assuming the title of Chief Business Officer, continuing to lead Nexxen’s exchange and overall media business which is seeing strong growth. Suh will maintain Nexxen's strategic emphasis on high-opportunity areas including Connected TV, while advancing innovative solutions such as Nexxen TV Home Screen and AI-resilient channels like mobile in-app.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com .

Media contact

Caroline Smith

VP, Communications

csmith@nexxen.com