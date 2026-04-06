Slick City Action Park Surpasses 150 Units Signed or Open, Cementing Position as Fastest-Growing FEC Brand

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slick City Action Park , the world’s first indoor slide and action park featuring proprietary dry-slide technology, has officially surpassed 150 locations open or in development, marking a defining milestone in the brand’s rapid national and international expansion. With 35 parks now open, Slick City’s total network revenue in the trailing twelve months (TTM) has increased by 216% compared to the prior TTM, while total open locations have increased by 169% versus this time last year. On top of this, Slick City and its franchise owners have an additional 38 sites with signed leases (now in design or construction) and the brand projects 65 locations open and operating by the end of 2026.

Guests have continued to pour through the doors at Slick City parks across the country. To date, Slick City has welcomed 3.8 million all-time guest visits across all parks, with over 2.7 million guest visits in the last 12 months alone. Franchise territory awards have been accelerating as well; the brand hit a landmark last week of 100 franchise territories sold. The founders of the brand have also continued to invest in locations of their own, with 32 additional territories owned by affiliate owners with signed franchise or multi-unit agreements; 14 of which are already open and operating. Slick City maintains a uniquely hands-on approach to operations, owning and operating a significant number of corporate locations. The company currently has 10 corporate stores open, with 13 additional locations under signed leases and actively in construction, and growing. This level of explosive development makes Slick City the fastest-growing brand in the family entertainment center (FEC) industry. Slick City’s growth not only underscores the brand’s strong unit economics, but also the accelerating franchise demand for high-energy, repeatable experiential entertainment.

In 2026, Slick City is entering more than 17 new states or regions, including Alabama, California, East Midlands (UK), Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Key growth markets include Arizona (four parks added in 2025, with another opening in East Tucson in 2026); Dallas–Fort Worth (three parks added in 2025, plus two more in North Dallas and Colleyville in 2026); Houston (expanding from two to five parks by 2026) and Indianapolis (growing from one to three parks).

International expansion is also underway, with Slick City’s first European location now open in Nottingham, England. Slick City Nottingham is a franchise location under ownership and management of Activeon, the owner and operator of 77 active entertainment parks across Europe and the UK. Activeon plans to develop and open more Slick City parks across Europe. This major landmark heralds the brand’s entry into overseas markets and signals broader global ambitions.

“Surpassing 150 locations open or in development is a powerful validation of our model and the extraordinary response from both guests and franchise partners,” said Bron Launsby, CEO and Co-Founder of Slick City. “We’ve created a concept that truly stands apart in the family entertainment center space, combining proprietary attractions and innovation with strong financial performance and operational scalability. This growth reinforces that Slick City isn’t just expanding – it’s redefining the category.”

Slick City’s growth has been fueled by the deliberate strengthening of its corporate team as the company transitions from early-stage expansion to a scaled national operator. The corporate team has added experienced executives, VPs, directors and managers across operations, development, marketing and finance to support disciplined, system-wide growth. As a sign of the team’s belief in the brand, over half a dozen employees – from directors to executives – are also single or multi-unit Slick City franchise owners.

Some of the newest hires driving expansion, execution and franchise support include:

Matt Lambeth, Chief Development Officer , leading real estate, parks and attraction development

, leading real estate, parks and attraction development Mike Madden, Chief Financial Officer , overseeing financial scalability and infrastructure

, overseeing financial scalability and infrastructure Gina Elliot, VP of Strategy & Administration , strengthening operational systems and governance

, strengthening operational systems and governance Brian Stahl, Director of Design , ensuring brand consistency in design and build execution

, ensuring brand consistency in design and build execution Trista Kimber, Director Human Resources , Evolving and growing the corporate team

, Evolving and growing the corporate team Cesar Quintero, Director Projects & Engineering , enhancing speed-to-open and core attractions

, enhancing speed-to-open and core attractions Jihye Baek, Field Marketing Manager , energizing local franchise owner marketing

, energizing local franchise owner marketing Jim Vaughn, Senior Project Manager , coordinating park development process for franchisees

, coordinating park development process for franchisees CJ Neser & Brittney Jacobsen, Franchise Business Coaches, supporting franchise operations and performance





Slick City parks feature a wide range of proprietary attractions designed, manufactured and installed by Slick Slide, the company’s vertically integrated innovation arm. With more than 63 patents filed or granted globally, the brand’s exclusive slide technology creates a differentiated guest experience unmatched in the FEC market. This vertical integration supports cost efficiency, quality control and long-term competitive advantage.

As the experiential economy continues to expand, Slick City’s leadership believes its combination of proprietary attractions, strong unit-level economics and scalable corporate infrastructure uniquely positions the brand for sustained long-term growth.

Slick City is actively looking for qualified franchise candidates across the country. For more information, visit www.slickcity.com/franchise

About Slick City Action Park

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit, Slick City’s mission is to combine proprietary “We’ve gotta do that!” attractions with an exceptional guest experience that inspires, engages and entertains thrill seekers of all ages. As the world’s first indoor slide park, Slick City offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience designed for everyone. Unlike other brands in the family entertainment industry, Slick City is built to bring all generations together. Through its partnership with Slick Slide Co., the brand continually innovates, regularly unveiling new slides and attractions while maintaining all innovation processes in-house. To date, 63 patents and patent applications have been filed for Slick City’s proprietary slide technology, with more on the way. With more than 150 locations signed, under construction or open globally, Slick City is rapidly expanding and building momentum. The company is seeking franchise partners with experience in business management, family entertainment or franchising who are ready to be part of the movement. To find the nearest location or to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.slickcity.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

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847-331-5861

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02b61739-1a57-4ce8-bd12-9e4885c4bbed