Newsweek Names Gaia Among the Best Mindfulness & Wellness Apps for 2026

-Affirms Gaia’s Position as the World’s Largest Wellness-focused Streaming Service Reaching Over 900,000 Members in 185 Countries-

-Members Enjoy Unlimited Yoga, Meditation, and a Mission to Elevate Human Consciousness-

BOULDER, Colo., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA), the world's largest conscious streaming platform with 10,000 videos dedicated to health, wellness and spiritual growth, today announced it has been named by Newsweek among the 15 Best Mindfulness & Wellness Apps for 2026.

Gaia’s library — 85% of which is exclusive to the platform — spans meditation, breathwork, yoga, healing modalities, original series and documentaries for people seeking to enhance their spirituality, well-being, and consciousness.

"Our founder's vision to cultivate a global conscious community was way ahead of its time, and moments like this remind us that the world is waking up," said Gaia CEO Kiersten Medvedich. "More people than ever are focused on health, wellness and spirituality — and they're asking deeper questions about who they are and what it means to live a truly conscious life. This recognition is a reflection of that awakening, and we are honored to serve as a home for that journey."

The recognition follows the recent launch of Gaia's first AI Guides, which have generated over 6.5 million member prompts since the start of our beta — a strong signal validating the need for personalized, on-demand spiritual guidance and validating the AI Guides as a daily-use tool that is supporting stronger engagement and reinforcing Gaia’s long-term growth strategy.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels — Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga — in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information, visit www.gaia.com.

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