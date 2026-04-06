Anteriad Announces Jeff Wolf as New CFO

New York, NY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, announced that Jeff Wolf has been named the company’s new CFO. Wolf is a world-class financial leader, joining Anteriad as the company continues to expand its global footprint and sharpens its data-driven marketing solutions. In his role as CFO, Jeff will oversee global financial strategy, accounting, and reporting, and will be a key partner to the CEO and executive team as they execute the company’s strategic roadmap.

“The B2B marketing space is undergoing a fundamental shift, and Anteriad is positioned to lead it — and that's exactly why I'm so excited to be here. Their strategic vision, commitment to excellence, and genuinely strong culture are a powerful combination. My job is to make sure the financial engine matches the ambition, and I can't wait to get to work with this team as the company further expands around the globe,” said Jeff Wolf, CFO at Anteriad.

Wolf joins Anteriad with over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership. Most recently, he served as CFO at Agital, where he was instrumental in leading their finance department through significant growth objectives. Prior to that, he held the CFO position at Vetio Animal Health and spent several years in executive financial roles at Ansira. His deep expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes, combined with his background in private equity-backed environments and large-scale integrations, positions him to deliver tremendous value to Anteriad.

Wolf holds an MBA from Webster University and a B.S. in Business Administration (Finance) from Truman State University.

“Jeff brings the next level of expertise and leadership that we need as we ramp up our global growth and expand solutions for our increasing customer base. As a collaborative leader who understands that a company’s bottom line is inextricably linked to its people and its culture, he is a perfect fit for our growth-obsessed team,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/