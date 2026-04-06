Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates DocketWise Data Breach

PHILADELPHIA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the DocketWise data breach. In October 2025, DocketWise became aware of potential unauthorized access to credentials associated with a partner-managed repository.

Key Facts About DocketWise

DocketWise is a software platform designed to help U.S. immigration professionals manage cases and streamline their legal work.

According to an April 3, 2026, filing with the Maine Attorney General, DocketWise determined that unauthorized access to login credentials for a third-party partner repository may have occurred. An investigation found that an unauthorized individual used valid credentials to access and copy partner repositories related to DocketWise’s data migration, which exposed unstructured law firm client data, including some personal details.

This data consists of names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, financial account details, account usernames and access info, payment card numbers, payment card access data, government IDs, tax IDs, health insurance policy numbers, medical condition or treatment data, and usernames and access info for non-financial accounts.

Are You Affected by the DocketWise Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the DocketWise breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the DocketWise incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps





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