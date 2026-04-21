Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Reported Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Incident

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. data breach on March 18, 2026. According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General, Ameriprise discovered, on or about March 2, 2026, unauthorized access to certain data and files on its system.

What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a Minneapolis-based company that offers financial planning and manages over $1.6 trillion in assets.

What Has Been Reported About the Alleged Breach?

Reports indicate that on or about March 18, 2026, Ameriprise uncovered unauthorized access to stored data and files on its system.

Investigations showed that certain personal data may have been obtained, such as names, Social Security numbers, addresses, account numbers, and dates of birth.

Potential Risks and Immediate Steps If You Were Notified

If you received a data breach notification from Ameriprise, you may face increased risk of identity theft and fraud; review account statements and monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.

Protect Yourself Now:

Confirm whether your information was involved in the reported incident.

Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Preserve any breach letters or emails you received.

Contact our firm to discuss your legal options.

Class Action Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a putative class action to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive data may have been compromised. Free case evaluations are available.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N‑300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844‑696‑7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: https://www.edelson-law.com/data-breach-class-actions/.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust, ERISA, wage theft, and consumer protection matters.

Compliance and Verification Notice

We are investigating reports of a potential incident and have not independently verified the full scope, contents, or authenticity of the alleged data.

References to data volume, record counts, and categories are based on third‑party reports and remain subject to confirmation.

Preliminary findings about the nature and sensitivity of information remain under review and are not conclusive.

Nothing herein should be construed as a definitive finding regarding liability, causation, or the precise scope of impact.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

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