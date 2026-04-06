ThredUp to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 4, 2026

OAKLAND, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 will be released on Monday, May 4, 2026 after the close of the U.S. markets. ThredUp will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at ThredUp’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Investor Contact

Lauren Frasch

ir@thredup.com

Media Contact

Laura Hogya

media@thredup.com