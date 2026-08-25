ThredUp Releases Fifth Annual Impact Report

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today released its fifth annual Impact Report . The report provides a comprehensive view of ThredUp’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile, outlining the company’s business and brand-aligned ESG strategy and detailing the progress the company made across ESG initiatives in 2025.

“Circularity is more than a program we run alongside the business. When ThredUp grows, more clothing stays in circulation. There is no version of our success that is separate from our impact,” said James Reinhart, Co-founder and CEO of ThredUp.

The Impact Report highlights key initiatives from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025, focusing on the greatest potential for impact.

The company’s 2025 highlights include:

Processed more than 261 million secondhand items since its founding, and successfully recirculated approximately 90% of inventory received in 2025 back into wear, through its marketplace, thrift partners, and rescue boxes, compared to the roughly 20% domestic resale rate typical of traditional charitable organizations.

Recirculated 1.7 million secondhand items through its Resale-as-a-Service business in 2025, extending its impact through partnerships with leading brands.

Ended 2025 with more than 1.7 million active buyers shopping across more than 60,000 brands listed on its marketplace.

Prevented the equivalent of 1.3 billion pounds of CO2, saved 13.4 billion gallons of water, and saved 2.5 billion kWh of energy to date.

Helped save buyers an estimated $9.4 billion off estimated retail prices to date.

Helped drive the closure of the de minimis loophole, a policy shift ThredUp advocated for over several years to correct an imbalance that allowed ultra-fast fashion to flood the U.S. market duty-free.

ThredUp remains committed to releasing an annual Impact Report, providing transparency into its operations and holding itself accountable to continuously measure and advance its progress.

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.