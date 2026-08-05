ThredUp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Record quarterly revenue of $90.8 million, representing an increase of 17% year-over-year

Quarterly gross margin of 79.9% and an increase in gross profit of 17% year-over-year

Record Active Buyers of 1.77 million, representing an increase of 21% year-over-year

Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $57.4 million, up $3.0 million from the previous quarter

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and updated its financial outlook for the third quarter, fourth quarter, and full year 2026.

“We're pleased with our Q2 results, which exceeded our expectations across the board," said ThredUp CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. "Our fundamentals remain strong, active buyers are growing, supply quality is improving, and we're methodically expanding Adjusted EBITDA. Despite strong execution in Q2, we are updating our guidance for the second half of the year to reflect ongoing economic uncertainty affecting the most price-sensitive buyers in our marketplace.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled $90.8 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

totaled $90.8 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $72.5 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79.9% as compared to 79.5% in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit totaled $72.5 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Gross margin was 79.9% as compared to 79.5% in the second quarter last year. Net loss was $5.9 million, or a negative 6.5% of revenue, for the second quarter 2026, compared to a loss of $5.2 million, or a negative 6.7% of revenue, for the second quarter last year.

was $5.9 million, or a negative 6.5% of revenue, for the second quarter 2026, compared to a loss of $5.2 million, or a negative 6.7% of revenue, for the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for the second quarter 2026, compared to $3.0 million, or 3.9% of revenue, for the second quarter last year.

was $4.8 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for the second quarter 2026, compared to $3.0 million, or 3.9% of revenue, for the second quarter last year. Active Buyers and Orders: Active Buyers of 1.77 million and Orders of 1.87 million for the second quarter 2026, representing increases of 21% and 22%, respectively, over the second quarter last year.





Financial Outlook1

For the third quarter 2026, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $87.0 million to $89.0 million, +7% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and a 20.3% two-year average growth rate

Gross margin in the range of 78.0% to 79.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 4.0%





For the fourth quarter 2026, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $85.0 million to $87.0 million, +8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and a 13.2% two-year average growth rate

Gross margin in the range of 77.5% to 78.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 6.0%





For the full fiscal year 2026, ThredUp expects:

Revenue in the range of $344.4 million to $348.4 million, +11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and a 15.5% two-year average growth rate

Gross margin in the range of 78.7% to 79.1%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 4.7%





ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of the Non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA margin to net loss margin, the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP because certain items are out of ThredUp’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, severance and other reorganization costs, and gains related to non-marketable equity investment. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue for the same period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 and full year 2026, Depreciation and amortization is expected to be $3.3 million, $3.3 million and $14.0 million, respectively. In addition, for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 and full year 2026, Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $5.9 million, $5.9 million and $23.3 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected net loss being materially greater than is indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin.

ThredUp is not providing a quantitative reconciliation for free cash flow estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of Net cash provided by operating activities and certain reconciling items on a forward-looking basis, which could be significant to the Company's results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live and archived webcast and all related earnings materials will be available at ThredUp’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.





ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,169 $ 38,629 Marketable securities 10,261 9,498 Accounts receivable, net 2,619 2,437 Other current assets 6,159 6,112 Total current assets 61,208 56,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,182 25,376 Property and equipment, net 65,901 67,243 Goodwill 10,746 10,746 Other assets 7,105 7,204 Total assets $ 170,142 $ 167,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,474 $ 10,329 Accrued and other current liabilities 22,920 24,511 Seller payable 19,463 18,264 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,767 5,401 Current portion of long-term debt — 3,875 Total current liabilities 61,624 62,380 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 27,120 28,580 Long-term debt, net of current portion 17,722 14,276 Other non-current liabilities 2,928 2,816 Total liabilities 109,394 108,052 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A and B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,120,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 131,296 and 127,027 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 13 12 Additional paid-in capital 649,257 635,253 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (40 ) 3 Accumulated deficit (588,482 ) (576,075 ) Total stockholders’ equity 60,748 59,193 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 170,142 $ 167,245









ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 90,767 $ 77,657 $ 172,438 $ 148,948 Cost of revenue 18,243 15,921 35,254 30,841 Gross profit 72,524 61,736 137,184 118,107 Operating expenses: Operations, product, and technology 45,115 37,525 86,190 72,651 Marketing 17,761 16,206 32,702 29,349 Sales, general, and administrative 15,761 13,250 30,994 26,786 Total operating expenses 78,637 66,981 149,886 128,786 Operating loss (6,113 ) (5,245 ) (12,702 ) (10,679 ) Interest expense (299 ) (496 ) (683 ) (1,010 ) Other income, net 504 596 1,029 1,386 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,908 ) (5,145 ) (12,356 ) (10,303 ) Provision for income taxes 27 31 51 88 Net loss $ (5,935 ) $ (5,176 ) $ (12,407 ) $ (10,391 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 129,854 120,275 128,779 118,496









ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (in thousands) Net loss $ (5,935 ) $ (5,176 ) $ (12,407 ) $ (10,391 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (21 ) — (43 ) (5 ) Total other comprehensive loss (21 ) — (43 ) (5 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (5,956 ) $ (5,176 ) $ (12,450 ) $ (10,396 )









ThredUp Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,407 ) $ (10,391 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 11,428 10,020 Depreciation and amortization 7,407 6,335 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 2,316 2,224 Other 65 (149 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (183 ) (232 ) Other current and non-current assets (61 ) 96 Accounts payable 2,822 2,754 Accrued and other current liabilities (168 ) (2,942 ) Seller payable 1,199 1,203 Operating lease liabilities (3,214 ) (2,331 ) Other non-current liabilities — (500 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,204 6,087 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (10,245 ) (9,089 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 9,553 15,154 Purchases of property and equipment (6,778 ) (5,094 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,470 ) 971 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (469 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock-based awards 8,392 14,852 Payments of withholding taxes on stock-based awards (6,117 ) (10,769 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,806 2,083 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,540 9,141 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 43,577 40,488 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 47,117 $ 49,629





ThredUp Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (in thousands) Net loss $ (5,935 ) $ (5,176 ) $ (12,407 ) $ (10,391 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,925 4,500 11,428 10,020 Depreciation and amortization 4,101 3,166 7,407 6,335 Interest expense 299 496 683 1,010 Provision for income taxes 27 31 51 88 Severance and other reorganization costs 362 — 362 (3 ) Gains related to non-marketable equity investments — — — (234 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,779 $ 3,017 $ 7,524 $ 6,825 Revenue $ 90,767 $ 77,657 $ 172,438 $ 148,948 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.3 % 3.9 % 4.4 % 4.6 %





Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,204 $ 6,087 Purchases of property and equipment (6,778 ) (5,094 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 2,426 $ 993





Investors

ir@thredup.com

Media

media@thredup.com

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers enjoy ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers enjoy shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential”, “looking ahead”, “looking forward,” “seeking” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the third and fourth quarters and full year of 2026; statements about future free cash flow, operating results, capital expenditures and other developments in our business and our long term growth; trends, consumer demand and growth in the online resale markets; the momentum of our business; our investments in technology and infrastructure, including with respect to AI technologies; the impact of tariffs and other changes to global trade on our business; the success and expansion of our RaaS® model and the timing and plans for future RaaS® clients; the implementation and success of direct selling and premium listings on ThredUp; our ability to attract new Active Buyers, including our efforts to make resale more engaging and accessible to a wider audience through innovative shopping experiences, such as the launch of our rebrand; and legal and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract new users and convert users into buyers, Active Buyers, and sellers; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to effectively manage or sustain our growth and to effectively expand our operations; risks from an intensely competitive market; our ability to effectively deploy new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in our offerings; risks arising from economic and industry trends, including tariffs, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, changing consumer habits, climate change and general global economic uncertainty; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions or investments. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ThredUp’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect ThredUp's results is included in ThredUp’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

ThredUp intends to announce material information to the public through the ThredUp Investor Relations website ir.thredup.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. ThredUp uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information ThredUp posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. As such, ThredUp encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on ThredUp’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics

This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and other operating and business metrics. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics, are useful in evaluating our operating performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our financial position. We use these measures and metrics to evaluate and assess our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures and other operating and business metrics used by other companies.

We encourage investors to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations for more information.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, severance and other reorganization costs, and gains related to non-marketable equity investment. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue for the same period.

A reconciliation is provided above for Non-GAAP free cash flow to Net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Non-GAAP free cash flow as Net cash provided by operating activities reduced by Purchases of property and equipment.

An Active Buyer is a ThredUp buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A ThredUp buyer is a customer who has created an account and purchased in our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, and is identified by a unique email address. A single person could have multiple ThredUp accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.

Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, in a given period, net of cancellations.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating and Business Metrics” for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful.