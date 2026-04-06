Altai Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

TORONTO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (NEX: ATI.H) (“Altai” or the “Company”) announced that, effective today, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has transferred the listing of the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to the NEX board of the TSXV (the “NEX”) and has withdrawn the 90-day Notice to Transfer to NEX that had been previously issued by the TSXV and that had been announced by the Company in its news release dated February 17, 2026, as instructed by the TSXV. In accordance with the transfer of the listing of the Common Shares to the NEX, the Company’s trading symbol has changed from ATI to ATI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital. The Company continues to pursue strategic alternatives, including seeking new mining exploration properties to acquire.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.