Michigan Rally House Stores to Reopen with a Wolverines Win

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a Michigan Wolverines men's basketball National Championship victory, Rally House, the leading retailer for licensed Michigan merchandise, will reopen locations across Michigan with National Champions gear. Stores will accommodate fans in the days following the victory by opening earlier and staying open later, with frequent restocks and new arrivals throughout the week.

Michigan Wolverines fans will be able to purchase championship gear immediately following a win at select Rally House locations throughout the state. For fans who are busy celebrating Monday evening, select stores will reopen Tuesday morning and offer extended hours all week to ensure everyone has a chance to gear up. Fans can also shop online at https://www.rallyhouse.com for Michigan Wolverines National Champions gear shortly after the victory.





The following Rally House locations will reopen the evening of the championship game to celebrate the Wolverines’ win with championship gear: Rally House Ann Arbor State Street, Rally House Ann Arbor Main Street, Rally House Allen Park, Rally House Arborland, Rally House Maple Village Crossing, Rally House Novi, Rally House Livonia, Rally House Woodhaven, Rally House Farmington Hills, and Rally House Kensington Valley Outlets.

Opening the following day with championship gear: Rally House Briarwood.

In addition to championship gear, Michigan Wolverines fans can expect frequent restocks and new product arrivals throughout the week. For the most up-to-date store hours and directions, visit Rally House’s Store Locator. Follow Rally House on Facebook, Instagram, and X for continued updates and information on new product arrivals.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retailer and the Official Team Shop of the Big 10 that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home decor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Rally House operates 310+ locations across 28 states with 28 total Michigan stores and 5 in Ann Arbor.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd0621dd-ebb4-4998-9dcd-84de478f4ead