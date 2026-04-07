Dubai, UAE, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just shipped a major upgrade to its cross chain bridge, opening support for every token on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at launch, and the presale hit $8.814 million in the same period that every major xrp price prediction turned toward a fresh all time high. The Pepeto preview page going live on CoinMarketCap confirms the project is in its final stretch before the public debut.

What puts Pepeto in the spotlight is that no crypto project has ever paired this level of viral attention with a fully built exchange at presale pricing, and wallets loading up, know how the potential is here in such opportunities. Crypto news keeps stacking bullish signals, and the position available right now will be gone once the broader market realizes what analysts have already mapped out.

Pepeto Bridge Update Arrives as Crypto News Points to the Boldest XRP Price Targets in Years

Pepeto is moving at a speed nobody expected, and the bridge upgrade dropped right as the xrp price outlook shifted from cautious to aggressive. Open interest and negative funding rates are building the conditions for a short squeeze, with 59 straight days of tight consolidation pointing to a major breakout according to CoinMarketCap. XRP exchange supply fell 16.28% since February 2025, meaning whales are pulling tokens off platforms and betting on higher prices. Standard Chartered holds an $8 xrp price target, and the CLARITY Act Senate markup is scheduled for late April (Finetech Weekly), which could push the xrp price past its $3.65 record toward a new peak.

When the xrp price breaks higher, crypto news from every past cycle shows that presales and meme coins multiply far harder than large caps ever can, because that same sequence has played out every single time. Dogecoin did it, Shiba Inu did it, and every crypto news cycle confirms the wallets that moved first retired on the returns.

This year, nothing on the market looks stronger than Pepeto. What the team shipped has never existed inside a meme project at this stage, and the section below explains why wallets that usually sit in XRP are routing capital into this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Ships the Bridge the Market Was Missing

Every xrp price target above $5 signals a flood of trading volume that makes everything before it look small, and traders riding that wave need a platform that protects them because DeFi lost $1.3 billion to scam contracts in 2025 while exchanges listed tokens without any screening. Pepeto solves that with AI contract scanning that reviews every token before it reaches the trading floor, zero cost swaps, and a bridge that transfers any asset across three chains without fees. More than 1,500 projects applied to join the exchange, proving the space was ready for a verified platform run by a former Binance executive, and every token listed creates volume that sends income back to presale holders based on how much they hold, for life.

Crypto news puts Pepeto next to the earliest large cap success stories, and that sounds like a stretch until you look at the facts. No meme project has ever packed this much viral energy on top of this depth of working products. DOGE hit a $90 billion cap powered by nothing but a logo and a single tweet, and Pepeto carries that same explosive reach but delivers real tools that traders actually use every day. Large wallets always check security first, and Pepeto's team made it their first priority too. SolidProof completed a full audit on every contract before the presale opened to a single buyer.

This combination of ground floor pricing, audited contracts, and viral momentum heading into a bull run is something the market rarely does at the same time. The wallets that recognized this pattern in past cycles, and got into the strongest presales before exchange trading started are the ones the rest of the market spent years wishing they had followed, and Pepeto is exactly where that same dynamic is playing out today.

Conclusion

XRP created millionaires out of holders who bought it as a payments revolution before the crowd understood what Ripple was building, and the xrp price lining up for a new all time high proves those early believers were right.



But at this level, with its large marketcap, XRP is no longer able to deliver returns at that same level. The smart play is to find the early high potential presale, and invest now. As history is full of success stories made by presales, they are one of Presales that have always delivered returns every investor wishes they can secure. For 2026, and according to the full breakdown of Pepeto, it is making the choice easier, as no other presale holds this much virality and potential.



Buying Pepeto now, ahead of the Binance debut, could be the single biggest portfolio move available in 2026. The Pepeto official website is where that entry lives, but the distance between presale and its Binance listing shrinks with every passing day.

Click Here to Visit Pepeto and Secure Your Position Before Listing

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets the xrp price at $8 if the CLARITY Act passes. XRP trades at $1.34 with a 59 day consolidation hinting at a breakout.

Is Pepeto a good presale to buy before listing?

Pepeto holds a SolidProof audit and a former Binance executive leads the build. The presale raised $8.809 million with 187% APY staking live.