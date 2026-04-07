Crypto Exchange Poloniex Announces $100 Million User Protection Fund





PANAMA CITY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poloniex, a leading global crypto exchange, today announced the establishment of a $100 million User Protection Fund, a dedicated security reserve designed to safeguard user assets across its global platform.

The fund will serve as an additional layer of protection beyond the exchange's existing Proof of Reserves framework, which has maintained a reserve ratio above 100% for over 20 consecutive months. While Proof of Reserves ensures full 1:1 coverage of user assets, the User Protection Fund provides a further buffer to strengthen the platform's resilience in extreme scenarios.

"User asset security has always been our foremost priority," said a spokesperson at Poloniex. "The User Protection Fund reflects our continued commitment to building a trusted and reliable trading environment for users worldwide."

Further details regarding the fund's structure, trigger mechanisms, and coverage scope will be disclosed in subsequent announcements.

For more information: https://support.poloniex.com/hc/en-us/articles/39529245685655

About Poloniex

Founded in 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovation-driven digital asset services to users worldwide. The platform supports trading of over 350 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products and tools, including spot trading, margin trading, perpetual futures, as well as convenient financial services such as lending and staking. With a high-performance trading system, robust security safeguards, and worldwide support, Poloniex strives to be the preferred digital asset exchange for global users. By focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, Poloniex is dedicated to advancing the adoption and growth of decentralized finance.



More information, please visit: www.poloniex.com.

Media inquiries: media.enquiry@poloniex.com.

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