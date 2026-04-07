Samba and TiVo Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform CTV Advertising Across the UK

LONDON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, and TiVo Ads, a part of leading entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today announced a strategic partnership that integrates Samba TV’s best-in-class analytics and audience targeting capabilities with TiVo’s connected TV (CTV) platform across the world, commencing immediately with the UK.

Under the partnership, TiVo will operate as a preferred managed service advertising partner, including integrating its premium owned and operated ad inventory with Samba’s data and analytics to bolster its value to brands and agencies. Samba will serve as a preferred analytics partner to Xperi, providing holistic campaign measurement and audience targeting solutions.

“This collaboration strengthens both Samba and TiVo’s ability to deliver powerful, data-driven solutions for advertisers navigating today’s fragmented media landscape. Clients at major media agencies can now leverage Samba data to precisely target specific audiences across TiVo’s premium CTV inventory, while Samba remains a neutral and independent audience intelligence platform without conflict,” said Ashwin Navin, CEO of Samba TV. “As media consumption becomes increasingly fragmented, brands need an independent partner that can measure campaign performance holistically across all channels and vendors. We are doubling down on what the market needs most — trusted, comprehensive data and measurement that gives advertisers a single source of truth across their entire media plan.”

“We are excited to partner with Samba in the UK market combining our valuable and growing CTV inventory with their established managed service advertising business including audience and measurement expertise,” said Matt Milne, President of TiVo Ads. “Together, we can offer brands and agencies a more powerful, data-driven media solution at scale, increasing the value and effectiveness of their CTV advertising efforts.”

Key Elements of the Partnership

The partnership establishes a mutually beneficial framework across several dimensions. Samba TV will serve as a preferred audience, analytics, and data partner to TiVo, providing independent, cross-platform campaign measurement that spans linear TV, CTV, streaming, and digital channels. TiVo will deploy Samba TV as its preferred partner for campaign measurement and audience targeting, ensuring that campaigns running across managed media and TiVo’s CTV inventory are measured with the same rigor and transparency that Samba TV delivers globally.

This strategic alignment enables Samba TV to concentrate its resources and innovation on its core strengths in analytics and audience intelligence, delivering independent measurement that gives advertisers full visibility into campaign performance across every vendor and platform. The partnership is effective as of April 1, 2026.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, providing comprehensive analytics, audiences, and measurement to the world’s largest brands, agencies, and media companies. Powered by proprietary first-party data spanning broadcast, linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms, Samba TV delivers independent, cross-platform insights that help advertisers understand and optimize their media investments across every screen and every vendor. The company operates globally with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and other key markets. For more information, visit samba.tv.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch, and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows, and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services, and countless apps, helping people watch on their terms. For studios, networks, and advertisers, TiVo targets passionate viewers to increase engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Learn more at tivo.com .

Media Contacts:

Samba TV

Jim Tarr

jim.tarr@samba.tv

1-206-605-7888