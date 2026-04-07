Company Announcement No 16/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|07 April 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 14
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
294,000
152,285,460.00
|30 March 2026
31 March 2026
01 April 2026
02 April 2026 (public holiday)
03 April 2026 (public holiday)
|17,000
15,000
9,000
-
-
|505.28
518.65
534.60
|8,589,760.00
7,779,750.00
4,811,400.00
-
-
|Total over week 14
|41,000
|21,180,910.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
335,000
173,466,370.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 342,236 own shares, equal to 0.38% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment