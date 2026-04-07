























Company Announcement No 16/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com















07 April 2026

Dear Sirs

AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 14

On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK)



294,000



152,285,460.00 30 March 2026

31 March 2026

01 April 2026

02 April 2026 (public holiday)

03 April 2026 (public holiday) 17,000

15,000

9,000

-

- 505.28

518.65

534.60







8,589,760.00

7,779,750.00

4,811,400.00

-

- Total over week 14 41,000 21,180,910.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



335,000



173,466,370.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 342,236 own shares, equal to 0.38% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment