Press Release



Atos Positioned as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Intelligent Automation Services, Europe

Paris, France – April 7, 2026 – Atos, a global leader of AI-driven digital transformation, announces today it has been named a Leader in Intelligent Automation Services in Europe by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global research and advisory firm.

In this comprehensive evaluation, ISG analyzed more than 35 global providers, with Atos securing a top-tier leadership position across all three assessment quadrants in Europe.

ISG’s analysis evaluates providers based on their ability to deliver end-to-end automation capabilities that combine technology, consulting expertise, and measurable business outcomes. Their assessment measures how strong a provider is across core automation technologies such as RPA, AI, and process intelligence, while also assessing how well those capabilities are integrated into broader consulting, implementation, and managed service offerings.

The evaluation also considers the provider’s capacity to innovate with emerging tools, tailor solutions to specific industries, and scale delivery through talent and global operating models. At the same time, it places significant emphasis on the value delivered to clients, including efficiency gains, cost savings, and overall return on investment, effectively measuring not just technical capability but real-world impact.

Atos was commended for its IP-led approach to intelligent automation, anchored by its Atos Polaris AI platform, which brings together agentic AI and generative AI into a unified, highly flexible environment. The platform’s ability to work across multiple leading LLMs and support a wide range of preconfigured and customizable AI agents enables rapid innovation and practical, role-based deployment across business functions. This strength is reinforced by the deep infusion of agentic AI across its AIOps suite, delivering advanced capabilities such as self-healing systems, predictive operations, and automated remediation that significantly improve operational efficiency and service performance.

Complementing this, Atos was praised for its highly interoperable ecosystem with strong client delivery and industry alignment, its ability to integrate seamlessly with leading enterprise and IT service management tools, while its extensive partner network ensures clients benefit from best-of-breed solutions. Backed by a proven track record of delivering measurable outcomes for major enterprises, Atos was highlighted for differentiating itself through a persona-based approach, advanced change management practices, and design thinking-led innovation frameworks that accelerate transformation and enhance user experience across multiple industries.

“Atos is proud to be recognised by ISG as a European Leader in Intelligent Automation Services. Our IP-led approach to innovation, anchored by the Atos Polaris AI platform, brings together agentic and generative AI to deliver scalable, flexible automation that helps clients accelerate transformation and improve performance. Combined with our strong focus on human–machine collaboration and design-led innovation, Atos is well positioned to deliver intelligent automation that drives measurable business value for our clients.” Leon Gilbert, Executive Vice-President, Digital Applications & Smart Platforms, Atos

“Atos Polaris AI platform represents a major step forward in unifying agentic AI and GenAI capabilities for enterprises. This, combined with its extensive ecosystem of automation and third-party technology providers, makes it a leader in intelligent automation services in Europe.” Mark Purdy, Lead Analyst, ISG.

To access the full report, please visit the dedicated section on the Atos website

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 61,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contact

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atos.net |

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