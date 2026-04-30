Press Release

Atos recognized as a Leader in ISG’s Provider Lens® 2026 Report for ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners

The recognition highlights Atos solid strength in Europe and growing momentum in the US

Paris, France, April 30, 2026 - Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation Atos, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® 2026 - ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners study for Europe, notably in the Innovation on ServiceNow and ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services quadrants. The recognition highlights Atos’ strength in delivering secure, compliant and upgrade-safe ServiceNow-based innovations for organizations operating in highly regulated environments.

According to the ISG report, Atos stands out for its ability to drive accelerated innovation across enterprise systems on the ServiceNow platform, combining AI, automation and data-aware engineering to support large-scale transformation programs. ISG highlights Atos’ focus on sovereignty-ready architectures, out-of-the-box builds and industrialized innovation models that enable enterprises to operationalize AI while maintaining governance, compliance and auditability.

The ISG study emphasizes Atos’ innovation capabilities on ServiceNow, including its Secure Horizon intellectual property aligned with security standards, its AI Insight and AI Ignite frameworks, and its integration of observability solutions through ServiceNow and Dynatrace. These capabilities enable organizations to modernize complex IT environments, strengthen data foundations and deploy intelligent workflows safely and at scale.

ISG also notes Atos’ consulting-led approach to ServiceNow innovation, supported by its proprietary Envision AI methodology. This approach helps clients prioritize, design and scale AI-enabled use cases on the ServiceNow platform, particularly in regulated industries such as the public sector, financial services, healthcare, telecom and manufacturing.

In addition to innovation, Atos was also positioned as a Leader in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services quadrant in Europe, reflecting its strong advisory capabilities, certified European delivery footprint and experience in delivering sovereign and compliance-ready ServiceNow programs for large enterprises and public organizations.

“Atos stands out in Europe by uniting Envision advisory, AI Insight and AI Ignite programs for Now Assist, with Elite partner delivery to modernize, standardize and deliver complex, sovereign ready transformations at scale. Atos is driving accelerated service innovations across multiple enterprise systems on ServiceNow, by co-creating AI and automation solutions in its EU innovation hubs” said Ashwin Gaidhani, lead analyst at ISG, in the report.

A growing momentum in the United States

Atos has been recognized as a Leader in the United States in two key ServiceNow ecosystem categories in the ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners 2026 report. The Group is positioned as a Leader in ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services) for its ability to deliver large-scale replatforming programs, standardize complex IT environments, and accelerate adoption of the Now Platform through proven, industry-aligned blueprints. Atos is also named a Leader in ServiceNow Managed Services, reflecting the strength of its industrialized operating model that combines 24/7 managed services, structured governance and advanced automation, enabling U.S. clients to run stable ServiceNow platforms while continuously generating business value.

In addition to these two Leader positions, Atos has been named a Rising Star in the United States in the “Innovation on ServiceNow” category, highlighting its momentum in AI-driven and agentic use cases on the platform. ISG specifically points to Atos’ AI Insight and AI Ignite programs, which support the operationalization of Now Assist and agentic workflows in a governed manner, while addressing sovereignty, security and auditability requirements. This recognition underscores Atos’ ability to translate ServiceNow innovation into concrete, value-driven use cases, with a controlled time-to-value, particularly for U.S. organizations operating in complex or regulated environments.

“With proven replatforming at a global scale and industry aligned blueprints, Atos standardizes complex IT estates, accelerates adoption and anchors measurable risk and experience gains on the Now Platform. Atos combines its scalable ATF/SMaaS solution with tiered Dynatrace-ServiceNow AIOps to deliver governed, automated platform operations, enabling clients to envision and implement the right solutions on ServiceNow platforms. With AI Insight/Ignite and sovereignty patterns, Atos operationalizes Now Assist and agentic workflows while preserving auditability and time to value” said Tapati Bandopadhyay, lead analyst, ISG.

“Atos is delighted to be recognized as a leader once again in ServiceNow Innovation, Consulting & Implementation. This outstanding recognition across Europe and the United States reflects the strength of our solutions and our focus on AI, sovereignty, and security, as we continue to invest in business workflows, including CRM and Employee Experience, to deliver maximum value to our clients,” said global head of ServiceNow at Atos, Asheesh Malhotra.

The ISG Provider Lens® 2026 study evaluates ServiceNow ecosystem partners based on their service portfolio, innovation capabilities, market presence and ability to deliver measurable business outcomes. The recognition reinforces Atos’ positioning as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to leverage ServiceNow as a strategic platform for governed digital transformation and AI-driven operations in Europe and in the United States.

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For more information, please visit:

Atos named Leader in ISG 2026 U.S. ServiceNow Services - Atos

Atos named a Leader in ISG’s 2026 ServiceNow Consulting & Implementation Services Report - Atos – EMEA report

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 59,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 7.2 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com |

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