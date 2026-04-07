HighCo: Shareholding

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|Mars 31, 2026
|20 455 403
|1 077 151
|22 226 551
|21 149 400
|February 28, 2026
|20 455 403
|1 071 028
|22 226 551
|21 155 523
|January 31, 2026
|20 455 403
|1 063 865
|22 224 542
|21 160 677
|December 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|1 061 579
|22 227 905
|21 166 326
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com n.cassar@highco.com
Upcoming event
Publication take place after market close.
Quarterly Gross Profit
Q1 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 April 20256
Q2 and H1 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 July 2026
Q3 and 9-months 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 21 October 2026
2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 27 January 2027
Earnings
2026 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 9 September 2026
Analyst Meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts – SFAF)
2026 Half-year Earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m.: Thursday, 10 September 2026
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.
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