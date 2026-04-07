HighCo: Shareholding

 | Source: HIGHCO HIGHCO

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
Mars 31, 202620 455 4031 077 15122 226 55121 149 400
February 28, 202620 455 4031 071 02822 226 55121 155 523
January 31, 202620 455 4031 063 86522 224 54221 160 677
December 31, 202520 455 4031 061 57922 227 90521 166 326

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director                                        Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                        +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com                 n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly Gross Profit
Q1 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 April 20256
Q2 and H1 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 July 2026
Q3 and 9-months 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 21 October 2026
2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 27 January 2027

Earnings
2026 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 9 September 2026

Analyst Meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts – SFAF)
2026 Half-year Earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m.: Thursday, 10 September 2026

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment


Attachments

Shareholding as 31_03_2026
GlobeNewswire

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