Digitalage Introduces a New Economic Model for the Creator Economy

TEMECULA, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its subsidiary Digitalage Inc., today introduced a live streaming, video-on-demand, and FAST platform built on a proprietary monetization architecture that directly links creator earnings to verified audience attention in real time.

Digitalage addresses a structural inefficiency present across all major media and social platforms: the misalignment between audience attention and creator compensation.

Today, creator payouts are driven by advertising yield, subscription bundling, and opaque algorithmic distribution. These systems optimize for platform revenue, not verified engagement, and do not reliably measure whether audiences are actively watching.

Digitalage replaces this model with a system where: attention is measured, verified, and monetized at the moment it occurs.

The platform's patent-pending architecture enables earnings to be generated concurrently with content consumption, rather than calculated retroactively through platform-controlled formulas.

The system has undergone internal validation confirming real-time payout functionality under live conditions.

“Every major platform today inserts itself between the audience and the creator,” said Peter Michaels, CEO and Chairman of Digitalage. “They control distribution, they control monetization, and they delay payment. We removed that layer. When attention occurs, value is created — and that value flows directly to the creator.”

A STRUCTURAL SHIFT, NOT A FEATURE

The global creator economy exceeds $250 billion, yet the majority of participants generate little to no income. This is not a demand problem — it is a market structure problem.

Advertising models reward scale, not engagement

Subscription models bundle value, diluting individual contribution

Tip-based systems are episodic and non-deterministic



Digitalage introduces a deterministic alternative: a system where revenue follows verified attention, not platform-controlled metrics.

CORE PLATFORM CHARACTERISTICS

Digitalage has confirmed the following:

Creator earnings are driven by verified audience engagement , independent of ads, follower counts, or algorithmic promotion

, independent of ads, follower counts, or algorithmic promotion Monetization occurs in real time , concurrent with content consumption

, concurrent with content consumption Platform supports live streaming, VOD, and FAST distribution

Transparent earnings visibility with no opaque payout formulas

with no opaque payout formulas Built-in protections against fraudulent viewership and metric manipulation

Hybrid access model: free content + time-based premium access passes

Platform currently in advanced development with initial creator onboarding underway



INFRASTRUCTURE, NOT A DESTINATION PLATFORM

Digitalage is being architected not only as a consumer platform, but as a monetization and verification layer that can be integrated into existing media ecosystems.

The system is designed to support:

publishers

content networks

streaming platforms

independent creator economies

This positions Digitalage as infrastructure, not competition.

“This is not another platform competing for attention,” Michaels added. “This is the economic layer that allows attention to be priced correctly.”

WHAT'S NEXT

Digitalage will begin phased onboarding of creators ahead of public launch, with initial focus on:

news and independent journalism

long-form commentary

education

live event broadcasting

Additional details, including consumer pricing and full platform release timing, will be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC.

Hop-on, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology holding company with a multi-decade history in telecommunications and distributed systems. The company pioneered the world's first CDMA disposable cellular phone, recognized by TIME Magazine as an Invention of the Year.

Through Digitalage, Hop-on is developing next-generation media infrastructure focused on:

verified content provenance

real-time monetization

AI-driven content intelligence



ABOUT DIGITALAGE

Digitalage is a live streaming, video-on-demand, and FAST platform built on a proprietary economic architecture that directly links creator earnings to verified audience attention. The platform and its underlying systems are patent-pending.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT

Peter Michaels

Chairman & CEO

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties as defined under applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially.

https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.