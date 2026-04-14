DIGITALAGE ENTERS PRODUCTION AT SCALE: First 100 Hand-Picked Creators Onboarded, Apps Submitted, Infrastructure Moves from Pilot to Production

TEMECULA, Calif, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitalage has transitioned from controlled pilot deployment to production-scale operations. The company’s stateful media infrastructure — designed to convert every livestream into a permanent, searchable, monetizable asset at creation — is now processing real-world creator traffic outside of internal testing environments.

The first 100 creators have been hand-picked and onboarded. iOS and Android applications have been submitted to their respective app stores. The infrastructure that was demonstrated publicly is now handling live broadcasts, real-time pool allocations, and frame-zero verification under production load.

This is not a beta. This is deployment.

“We didn’t launch with a waitlist or a landing page,” said Peter Michaels, CEO and Chairman of Digitalage. “We launched with infrastructure that works. These first 100 creators aren’t beta testers—they’re hand-picked proof cases demonstrating that the economic model we described functions under real conditions. Now we scale.”

THE TECHNICAL VALIDATION

Digitalage’s production infrastructure demonstrates three architectural capabilities that distinguish it from legacy streaming platforms:

Real-Time Creator Monetization

The time-sliced pool allocation model—where creator earnings are calculated and distributed every 60 seconds based on verified audience attention—has been tested under live conditions. Creators can track earnings minute-by-minute as content is consumed. No 30-day payment holds. No algorithmic guesswork. No platform revenue share beyond payment processing fees.

Frame Zero Verification

Every upload captures cryptographically bound metadata at creation—timestamp, geolocation, device signature—before content can be altered. This architecture makes deepfakes, timestamp manipulation, and provenance fraud detectable at the infrastructure level. Media credibility becomes verifiable, not asserted.

Owned Infrastructure, Not Rented Cloud

Digitalage operates on owned servers — not temporary cloud instances subject to third-party rate limits or cost scaling. This architectural decision eliminates the variable cost structure that forces platforms to extract revenue share from creators to cover infrastructure expenses. When infrastructure is owned, economics can favor creators.

WHAT’S LIVE NOW

• iOS Application: In TestFlight, available to approved creators

• Android Application: Submitting to Google Play Store, pending public release

• Live Streaming Infrastructure: Processing creator broadcasts in real time

• Creator Dashboard: Displaying per-minute earnings, audience metrics, and content analytics

• Verification System: Cryptographic binding of metadata at upload for all media assets

THE FIRST 100: HAND-PICKED PROOF CASES, NOT RANDOM USERS

The first 100 creators were not selected by algorithm or waitlist order. They were hand-picked based on three strategic criteria:

Independent Journalism & News Commentary

Creators who have been demonetized, shadow-banned, or algorithmically suppressed on legacy platforms. Digitalage provides verified credentialing infrastructure—allowing independent journalists to operate with the same provenance and monetization tools as institutional media, without gatekeepers.

Educational & Long-Form Content

Course creators, documentary producers, and educators who require transparent monetization tied directly to content consumption rather than advertising-dependent algorithms.

Live Event Coverage & Commentary

Broadcasters covering real-time events where verification at creation is critical—political coverage, investigative reporting, citizen journalism, and live cultural commentary.

These creators represent the segment most damaged by platform taxation and algorithmic revenue suppression. They are not test users. They are proof cases demonstrating that when infrastructure economics favor creators, migration occurs.

FROM INFRASTRUCTURE TO ECONOMY

The distinction between Digitalage and legacy platforms is not operational — it is structural.

YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Instagram were built on stateless media architecture. Content is created, encoded, and stored as inert files. Structure, searchability, and monetization are applied after the fact through post-processing workflows. This architecture requires expensive computational overhead — transcription services, metadata tagging, content moderation, recommendation algorithms — which platforms fund by retaining 45–55% of creator revenue.

Digitalage’s stateful architecture captures this data in real time at frame zero, eliminating post-processing costs and enabling 70–85% creator revenue share. The difference is not a feature. It is economic foundation.

Platforms that cannot match this revenue split without cannibalizing their business models will lose creators. Platforms that attempt to rebuild their architecture to compete will face years of migration cost and technical debt.

The company that controls the infrastructure layer where media value is created—not distributed — controls the economics.

STRATEGIC POSITIONING: INFRASTRUCTURE, NOT PLATFORM

Digitalage is not competing for users. It is defining the layer others will need to integrate or license.

The addressable market is not “creators who might switch platforms.” It is:

• Enterprise media organizations seeking verified content infrastructure

• Independent newsrooms requiring credentialing and monetization tools

• Content networks and agencies managing creator portfolios at scale

• Streaming platforms that recognize stateful architecture as inevitable and prefer licensing over rebuilding

This is infrastructure. Infrastructure gets licensed. Infrastructure becomes standard. Infrastructure defines the economics of the layers above it.

CALL TO ACTION: WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Public App Availability (30-Day Window)

iOS and Android applications will be available for public download within 30 days. Creators can apply for priority access at digitalage.com/creators.

Priority will be given to creators who can demonstrate: (1) Audience demonetized or suppressed on legacy platforms; (2) Content requiring verified provenance (investigative journalism, legal commentary, whistleblower content); (3) Revenue models incompatible with advertising-dependent algorithms.

Verified Newsroom Credentialing

The first verified newsroom credentialing pilot will launch in Q2 2026, allowing independent journalists to receive infrastructure-backed verification equivalent to institutional press credentials — without editorial gatekeepers.

For Creators Experiencing Platform Suppression

If you’ve been demonetized, shadow-banned, or platform-taxed despite building real audiences, Digitalage is the infrastructure layer designed to fix that structural problem. Application opens at digitalage.com/creators when public apps launch.

INVESTOR IMPLICATIONS

For Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) shareholders, this release marks a critical transition: from concept to deployed infrastructure processing real-world traffic.

The infrastructure is live. The economic model is validated under production conditions. The first cohort of creators is onboarded. The applications are submitted. The architecture that incumbents will need to license or compete with is now publicly operational.

The category was defined in prior releases. This release demonstrates execution.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. (OTCID: HPNN)

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology holding company with a multi-decade record of innovation in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications. Hop-on developed the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone — named TIME Magazine’s Invention of the Year — and holds secured essential license agreements across mobile and computing technologies. Through its subsidiary Digitalage, Hop-on is building the foundational infrastructure layer for Stateful Media: live-first broadcasting, AI-powered content intelligence, verifiable content provenance, and creator economic infrastructure for the next generation of digital media.

www.hop-on.com

ABOUT DIGITALAGE

Digitalage is the first media infrastructure company operating under a Stateful Media architecture: a production platform that analyzes and structures every stream at creation across video, audio, participants, and context, converting live broadcasts into permanent, searchable, rights-attributed assets from frame zero. The platform is production-deployed with OOVE AI active, live creator broadcasting underway, and enterprise newsroom access in validation. Both the Digitalage live streaming platform and Newsroom OS are patent-pending.

www.digitalage.com

Media & Investor Contact:

Peter Michaels, Chairman & CEO

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements other than statements of fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results could differ materially. Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements | SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Peter Michaels

CEO & Chairman, Digitalage, Inc.

Subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN)

Email: peter@digitalage.com

Website: www.digitalage.com

Creator Applications: digitalage.com/creators