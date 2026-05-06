Digitalage Enters Production Validation: Creator Cohort Activation Begins as Submitted Apps Move Through Platform Review

TEMECULA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its Digitalage initiative, today announced that, following the deployment milestones and initial 100-creator cohort previously announced in March and April, Digitalage is moving into production-stage operating validation. The previously announced creator cohort is now being advanced from onboarding to activation, and the company’s previously submitted iOS and Android applications remain subject to review and approval by the App Store and Google Play.

Having closed its deployment arc across prior public milestones, the company is now shifting reporting standards from milestone announcements to operating data.

Why This Matters

AI-generated and AI-modified content has increased demand for verification at the point of creation. Creator monetization remains constrained by platform-level control of distribution and economics. Live content, despite a significant share of online attention, is frequently under-monetized once a broadcast ends. Brands, families, creators, and newsrooms increasingly require accountable, brand-safe, and family-safe media infrastructure. Searchable, reusable, and verifiable media assets are becoming more economically valuable as the volume of unverified content rises.

Digitalage is positioned at the intersection of these pressures.

Infrastructure, Not Platform

Digitalage is not designed to compete primarily as another consumer social platform. It is designed as an infrastructure layer intended to sit beneath creators, platforms, newsrooms, and distribution channels, providing verification, statefulness, and monetization rails that platforms can adopt or build upon.

Platforms compete for attention. Infrastructure creates the rails on which verified media, creator economics, and reusable content assets operate.

Production-Stage Validation Begins

Following the initial creator cohort and app submissions previously announced in April, Digitalage has defined five operating standards against which the next phase of work is intended to be measured.

Application availability. Public distribution of the submitted Digitalage applications, subject to review and approval by the App Store and Google Play.

Creator cohort activation. Activation and measurement of the initial production creator cohort previously announced by the company.

Stateful asset generation. Production of permanent, searchable, verifiable media assets at the point of creation.

Verification events. Verification activity associated with creator broadcasts and media assets.

Monetization activation. Operationalization of the creator economic model introduced earlier in the deployment sequence.

Management Commentary

“We put dated milestones on the public record under the HPNN ticker to create a standard we could be measured against,” said Peter Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on, Inc. “With those milestones now on the public record, the next phase will be measured by operating data, not milestone announcements. Judge us on app availability, creator cohort activation, verification volume, and monetization data. That is the standard we are asking the market to hold us to.”

Near-Term Catalyst

Review cycles for the company’s previously submitted App Store and Google Play applications are ongoing, and the company anticipates those review cycles to conclude in the coming weeks. Public application availability remains subject to review and approval by the respective platforms. Initial creator cohort activation metrics are expected to follow as application status, creator activity, verification volume, and monetization data become available and supportable for public disclosure.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. (OTCID: HPNN)

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a U.S.-based publicly traded technology company with a multi-decade operating history in the development of consumer technology, communications, and infrastructure products. Through its Digitalage initiative, the company is focused on the design and deployment of stateful media infrastructure for the creator economy.

www.hop-on.com

ABOUT DIGITALAGE

Digitalage is a stateful media infrastructure initiative developed by Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), designed to convert live content into permanent, searchable, verifiable, and monetizable media assets at the point of creation, supporting creator economics, newsroom workflows, content verification, and platform-scale infrastructure. Digitalage is positioned as infrastructure intended to sit beneath creators, platforms, newsrooms, and distribution channels.

www.digitalage.com

Media & Investor Contact

Peter Michaels, Chief Executive Officer

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage

peter@digitalage.com

www.digitalage.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s plans, expectations, and future operating activities, including the expected timing and scope of public application availability, the timing of platform review cycles, creator activity, operating metrics, monetization activation, and infrastructure adoption. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks related to product development, platform approvals, market acceptance, competitive conditions, and general economic factors. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The public record is the foundation. Production data is the standard.