BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases, with Total Repurchases Amounting to Nearly RMB700 Million in 2026

BEIJING, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB55.0 million to repurchase 1,180,162 ordinary shares on April 2 and April 6. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB700 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

The Company also announced on March 18, 2026 that for each of the next three years starting from 2026, it will allocate no less than 50% of the Company’s adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) from the preceding fiscal year for distribution of dividends and share repurchases. The Board may adjust its share repurchase and dividend plan at its discretion based on financial performance, capital requirements, market conditions, and other relevant factors, and will provide timely updates to the Company’s shareholders as appropriate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

These initiatives underscore management’s confidence in the Company’s long-term growth and reflect its strong commitment to sharing its growth with shareholders and delivering sustainable value.