Equativ helps advertisers reclaim viewer attention with Creative Enhancements

PARIS, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equativ, the leading independent media platform, has integrated its proprietary Creative Enhancements into Maestro by Equativ . Backed by years of behavioral, cognitive, and media research, Equativ’s Enhancements has successfully powered thousands of campaigns, delivering greater attention and performance for advertisers.

The behavioral shift is further underscored by a new Equativ study on video consumption, which indicates that 63% of viewers do not actively pay attention to TV ads, while nearly 80% use a second screen while watching television. These behaviors highlight the growing challenge for brands to capture attention in today’s fragmented viewing environment. Equativ’s Creative Enhancements are designed specifically to address this challenge.

Brands can now use dynamic features to enhance a single video asset, helping them stand out. These enhancements are available across various formats: in-stream/CTV, out-stream, and display—allowing advertisers to activate a wide range of creative options, including:

Automatic Headlines and Dynamic Captions : Proven to significantly boost message comprehension, showing a 56% increase, especially considering that two-thirds (66%) of individuals watch videos with their phone muted.

: Proven to significantly boost message comprehension, showing a 56% increase, especially considering that two-thirds (66%) of individuals watch videos with their phone muted. Sports Ticker: Helping brands capture the attention of sports fans by dynamically displaying sports results within their CTV, video, or display ads. An eye-tracking study with TVision showed viewers are 14% more likely to pay attention to a CTV commercial with the Sports Ticker and 19% more likely to pay attention to the full commercial.

Helping brands capture the attention of sports fans by dynamically displaying sports results within their CTV, video, or display ads. An with TVision showed viewers are 14% more likely to pay attention to a CTV commercial with the Sports Ticker and 19% more likely to pay attention to the full commercial. Countdown: Enables a countdown timer on ads to significantly boost consumer recall, making viewers 43% more likely to remember the promotion's start date.

Enables a countdown timer on ads to significantly boost consumer recall, making viewers 43% more likely to remember the promotion's start date. Shoppable overlays like Product Catalog, QR Codes: Drive better ad recall from consumers with 12% uplifts, respectively.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Creative Enhancements are available on Maestro by Equativ platform, enabling advertisers to create personalized ad experiences that resonate with audiences, drive stronger outcomes, and can be activated in Maestro with no fee.

“Today’s consumers are more distracted than ever, which means brands can no longer rely on static, one-size-fits-all creative,” said Frank Maguire, SVP, Product Marketing, from Equativ. “In an AI-driven world, we have to remember that attention still needs to be earned by adapting ads to fit consumer behaviors, providing value to those consumers, and testing performance. Our creative enhancements are built to do all three, which ultimately leads to better advertiser outcomes.”

This launch builds on the recent introduction of the Maestro Media Planning Agent , part of Equativ’s broader effort to integrate AI across planning, activation, and creative optimization. As these capabilities evolve, Equativ aims to help brands move beyond static ad formats toward adaptive, performance-driven creative experiences that respond to real consumer behaviors.