Top Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders Set to Speak in Chicago This Month





London, 07/04/2026 – BizClik, Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital have announced a strong lineup of industry leaders that will take the stage at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit.

Taking place at Navy Pier, Chicago, on 21-22 April 2026, the speaker line-up features executives from leading global organisations including PepsiCo, Constellation Brands, Regions Bank, Coinbase, Reynolds American, Trane Technologies, and BDO USA.

The two-day event will bring together procurement and supply chain professionals to explore the latest strategies in digital transformation, supplier partnerships, sustainability, and risk management. Attendees will gain practical insights from industry leaders who are driving innovation and resilience across their organisations.

The summit provides a platform for senior executives and industry experts to share real-world experiences and solutions to today's most pressing supply chain challenges.

Industry leaders address key procurement challenges

The confirmed speakers include Marcelo Stefani Chief Procurement Officer at PepsiCo, Jenni Baez, Director, Procurement at Constellation Brands; Allen Schramm, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing at Regions Bank; Katie Sharma, Director, Global Sourcing at Coinbase; Patricia Mendoza, Vice President Procurement at Reynolds American; Scott Tew, Global Head of Sustainability Strategy & Vice-President, Center for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability at Trane Technologies; and Ashley Hetrick, Principal, Sourcing and Supply Chain Segment Leader at BDO USA.

These executives will deliver insights across critical areas including procurement processes, strategic sourcing, global sourcing strategies, sustainability integration, and supply chain efficiency.

Driving innovation across the supply chain sector

The speaker line-up reflects the diverse challenges facing procurement and supply chain professionals today. From financial services to consumer goods, technology to manufacturing, the confirmed speakers represent organisations at the forefront of supply chain innovation.

Their participation underscores the growing importance of knowledge-sharing and collaboration in building more resilient and efficient supply chains across industries.

Looking ahead to Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit takes place on 21-22 April 2026 at Navy Pier, Chicago. The event will feature in-depth talks, practical workshops, and networking opportunities for procurement and supply chain professionals looking to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities.

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About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent, and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops, and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability, and risk management. Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights, and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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